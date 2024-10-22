The Arawhata wetland complex, looking towards Punahau Lake Horowhenua.

Horizons Regional Council’s application to construct a wetland complex in Horowhenua has been approved.

The council’s resource consent application to construct, operate and maintain a wetland complex across 119ha in the Arawhata Stream catchment was approved by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) Te Mana Rauhī Taiao this month.

The resource consents are for the planned Arawhata Wetland Complex project, a project designed by the council to improve water quality in the Punahau Lake Horowhenua catchment.

The lake, located on the outskirts of Levin, has historically received high nutrients from surrounding land use and wastewater. Currently, water from multiple sources in the Arawhata catchment flows on to the site of the wetland complex. That water contains nitrogen, sediment and phosphorus which contributes to poor water quality in Punahau Lake Horowhenua.

Horizons freshwater and partnerships manager Logan Brown said the planned wetland complex will help filter phosphorus bound to sediment and reduce the concentrations of nitrogen in water before it reaches Punahau.