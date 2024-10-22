Advertisement
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Horizons Regional Council secures consent for Arawhata wetland complex in Horowhenua

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
The Arawhata wetland complex, looking towards Punahau Lake Horowhenua.

Horizons Regional Council’s application to construct a wetland complex in Horowhenua has been approved.

The council’s resource consent application to construct, operate and maintain a wetland complex across 119ha in the Arawhata Stream catchment was approved by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) Te Mana Rauhī Taiao this month.

The resource consents are for the planned Arawhata Wetland Complex project, a project designed by the council to improve water quality in the Punahau Lake Horowhenua catchment.

The lake, located on the outskirts of Levin, has historically received high nutrients from surrounding land use and wastewater. Currently, water from multiple sources in the Arawhata catchment flows on to the site of the wetland complex. That water contains nitrogen, sediment and phosphorus which contributes to poor water quality in Punahau Lake Horowhenua.

Horizons freshwater and partnerships manager Logan Brown said the planned wetland complex will help filter phosphorus bound to sediment and reduce the concentrations of nitrogen in water before it reaches Punahau.

“The goal of the wetland complex is to filter phosphorus bound to sediment and reduce the concentrations of nitrogen in water before it reaches Punahau, as well as creating improved habitats for native bird and fish species.”

While consent has been granted, work won’t begin immediately, Brown said.

“As we have just received the decision, we need time to go through the decision and consent conditions before making any further comment or proceeding with any work. We will continue to work with project partners including the Governance Group which has representation from Horizons, Horowhenua District Council, Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, Te Rūnanga o Raukawa, Lake Horowhenua Trust and Ministry for the Environment.”

The Arawhata wetland complex will be constructed on a strip of land at the southern end of the lake. The land, about 3km west of the Levin township, 6km inland from Hōkio Beach and positioned between the lake and Lake Papaitonga (Waiwiri), was previously purchased by Horizons for this purpose.


