Home Industries section of AP&I Show captures crafty locals aplenty

Home Industries is an important section of the Horowhenua AP&I Show, where individuals and groups of all ages can compete with one another in practical skills like cooking, knitting, needlework, spinning, and jam-making.

There are six sections to compete in, and you can take on each section if you wish: cooking, jams, knitting, needlework, hand-spun, and courts. The champion in each section will get a copy of the summer edition of Shepherdess magazine, as well as a subscription for a year.

Entries are limited to two per person in the cooking section and three in the other sections. There are multiple trophies to be won, but the rules are very strict. If you want to enter you must read the schedule carefully, or you’ll be disqualified.

Home Industries also have a few classes available to young people, divided into age groups. Photography is the only class for those 15 and under with the theme: wet and wild.

Then there are competitions for 12 to 15-year-olds, 8 to 11-year-olds, and one for those aged seven and younger. Options here include making a construction block, a fruit or vegetable novelty, an A4 size drawing, a decorated wine biscuit, three pieces of an unbaked slice or a necklace made from edible products like dried fruit or macaroni.

A number of sections have an entry class for those new to the art, such as weaving.

The courts have a specific theme, and are often a full-on year-long project for a group of people. The theme for 2023 is: A Gardner’s Delight. Each court must have 10 different and specified items - again you must consult the schedule for this on the AP&I website, which will be judged individually. The whole court will then be judged on arrangement and display. Entries close early January.

For the schedule, go to: https://www.levinapishow.co.nz/files/Home_Industries_Schedule_2023_Show_1_.pdf.



