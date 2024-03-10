Hogsnort Bulldogs will bring their Goodtime Show at the Levin Cosmopolitan Club on March 16.

Founding members Dave Luther, Kevin Findlater and Neil Worboys have collaborated with other great Wellington musicians to develop a new band called the Hogsnort Bulldogs Goodtime Show.

The show’s song list features all the band’s great chart-topping hits from the era including Pretty Girl, Miss September, Aunty Alice Bought Us This, Everyone Knows and Life Begins at Forty. Other well-known skiffle and jug band songs, blues, and popular standards are also featured in their two-hour live show.

The band has recently filmed a number of ‘simply amazing’ videos featuring many of the songs they’ll be performing and these can be viewed on the band’s website: www.hogsnortbulldogs.co.nz and on YouTube.

“We’re delighted to be bringing all our popular original songs and toe-tapping approach back to New Zealand after a time of absence,” said Dave Luther, the founding member of Hogsnort Rupert and the composer of all their hits.

Please contact the Levin Cossie Club on 06 3682571 or call in at 47-51 Oxford St, Levin, for tickets ($35).