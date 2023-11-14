Wayne Bishop and Priscilla and Graham Gibbs stand in front of the window at the chapel at Speldhurst Country Estate in Levin.

An impressive stained glass window of historical significance has been found a fitting home at a chapel at Speldhurst Country Estate in Levin.

The window was a memorial to Nigel Grant Harfood, a former resident of Kimberly State Hospital, which used to operate on the site where Speldhurst now stands.

Nigel Harfood died at Kimberley in 1976, aged 17. Soon after, his parents Shirley and Lester Harfood commissioned New Zealand artist John Abramczyk to create the work in his memory.

The Harfoods then donated the memorial window to the Salvation Army Building in Vivian St, Wellington, soon after it opened in 1990.

The Harford family were stalwarts of the Wellington City Salvation Army where they worshipped, and Lester was an internationally recognised cornet player.

However, there were concerns for the destiny of the window when that building was sold recently and approval was sought to have the window removed and installed at Speldhurst.

Wellington couple Priscilla and Graham Gibbs were among a group aware of the history of the window and concerned about its future. They worked hard behind the scenes to further research its history and negotiate its preservation.

Cue Speldhurst Estate principal Wayne Bishop, who organised for the safe removal and transport of the window to the chapel in Levin.

The chapel itself was significant, originally built in World War II by the Royal New Zealand Air Force when it occupied the site between 1939 and 1944. Later, the chapel became a focal point for Kimberley residents and their families.

The chapel was now available for use by some of the 650 or more residents of Speldhurst for a variety of services, including an annual remembrance service, after being restored to its former glory by Bishop during the development of Speldhurst.

The window now takes pride of place on the eastern wall of the chapel, with the morning sun filling the room with colours. It is recognised as an historically significant work of art.

The impressive glass window now takes pride of place at Speldhurst Country Estate in Levin.

The memorial plaque beside it says, “The theme of the window is Christ - The Light of the World - of whom the symbol is an open ended cross linking Heaven and earth. From its centre divine light radiates through the 12 apostles reaching out to all mankind,” referencing John, chapter 8, verse 12.

A dedication service was held at the chapel at the weekend attended by 130 people, complete with a 32-strong brass band.

The Gibbs were delighted with the positioning of the window and delicate hands that helped to put it in place, including its safe transport from Levin to Wellington.

Priscilla Gibbs was related to the Harfoods through marriage. Her own brother Rodney East had also been a resident of Kimberley and died at the hospital, so for her the window had further sentimental value.

The Gibbs had spent countless hours researching the window and were thrilled to find reference to it on a NZ art website, and eventually were able to contact Abramczyk himself.

Abramczyk was grateful the work had been saved. Further examples of his work can be seen on the NZ Society for Artists in Glass (NZSAG): https://www.nzsag.com/artists/john-abramczyk/

It also meets the criteria to be accepted on a register by Public Art Heritage Aotearoa New Zealand.

