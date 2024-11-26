Heartland Cottage has grown since then, and while it is still a petting zoo, it also rescues and rehomes animals, with more than 100 animals in its care at one time.

Heartland Cottage's highland cow.

The resident animals, which are mainly rescues or emergency rehomes, at Heartland Cottage range from farm animals like miniature ponies, donkeys, sheep, pigs and alpacas to pets like rabbits and guinea pigs.

The farm is designed to provide a hands-on experience of sustainable farming, from seed to harvest, and everything in between, she said.

In the beginning, Blair and her husband were working three full-time jobs to fund the project, and now they have hundreds of volunteers helping, with their youngest volunteer being 2 years old, and other volunteers coming from all over the world, including France, Japan, Poland, Belgium and more.

Stella was one of the rescue centre’s recently rehomed animals.

Blair said she was an extremely energetic dog whose owner died of cancer.

“We had Stella’s heath cleared, urine samples and blood tests done, and all were clear, so we worked with a family to rehome her. She’s very happy now with ample land to run on.”

People can contact Blair if they know of an animal that needs rescuing, and then a volunteer will collect the animal.

Blair said they aim to treat all their animals in-house, but if required they can have a vet come and help them with treatment plans.

Once the animal is in full health, it can be rehomed.

A big part of Heartland Cottage is having people come and see the animals, which include Valais blacknose sheep, Scottish Highland cows, Kune Kune pigs and Silkie chickens.

While it’s open to all by appointment, a focus is on providing a safe and nurturing environment for members of the disability community to learn about agriculture, farming and animal care, she said.

“Heartland Cottage is a very unique space where the disabled community and the general public can come to learn about sustainable farming practices, training and interact with our special animals.”