It is estimated that up to 26 cancer treatments and 28 other treatments will be funded due to this announcement. Around 175,000 people will benefit from the additional treatments in just the first year alone.

In 2023 we listed 13 cancer treatments. Up to seven of those will be included in this package, the remaining six will be replaced by alternatives that are as or more effective than those originally listed.

Treatments for all cancer types in the pre-election manifesto list will be covered, but also several extra treatments, including blood cancers and other tumours.

I have received lots of feedback that this will make a big impact for people in our community.

Some of the newly-funded cancer treatments will be available from October and November, with more phased in over the next year.

We are committed to delivering better treatment outcomes for individuals with cancer. We have increased breast screening eligibility to 74-year-olds, funded PET scanning accessibility for prostate cancer, expanded infusion services in Whanganui, invested in a new radiotherapy machine at Whangārei Hospital and provided an extra $18 million a year to help people who need to travel for treatments like cancer.

Importantly, we’ve set a target of 90% of patients receiving cancer management within 31 days of the decision to treat by 2030.

Healthcare in our region is something I am passionate about continuing to fight for and I am proud to be a part of a government that is prioritising healthcare for people in need.

Our Government is committed to delivering better outcomes for those with cancer.