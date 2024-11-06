Waiopehu College student Cole Campbell was jointly awarded dux at the school's prizegiving.

Both these students have not only achieved level 3 with excellence but were also recognised on the world stage with their attendance at the Youth Science forum in London.

Cole intends to attend University in Otago, to continue with the maths degree he has already started this year while at school.

Isabel will study engineering at Auckland University, using the $40,000 scholarship she has already been awarded. Well done to both of you.

Waiopehu College student Isabel Paroli was jointly awarded dux at the school's prizegiving.

We look forward to seeing your future academic achievements and successes.

Another major winner was Chris Wana who received the Te Iti Kahurangi award for top achieving all-around Māori student.

Chris is a Year 13 student who already has achieved level 3 and university entrance. He is fluent in te reo and has enrolled to study law at Victoria next year.

Waiopehu College student Courtney Fitzgibbon was awarded dux omnium studiorum for top all-rounder at the school's prizegiving.

Courtney, as you may already be aware of, has accepted a scholarship to St Mary’s College in California to begin her tertiary studies next year.

Winner of the Linda Sherlock Kava Bowl for top Pasifika allrounder was Polotu Tu’ungafasi, who intends to study childcare next year. The Rachel Price Women in Medicine scholarship of $2000 went to Holly Montague, who is enrolled to begin her nursing degree next year.

Ataahua Hirini was also awarded her prize for winning the 14-18 age category of the Horizons Creative Arts Competition.

Her artwork also features at the current exhibition in the Toi Mahara Young Artists exhibition in Waikanae.

Prizegiving is where we also announce our head students for 2025.

Congratulations Hunter Pakau and Darcey Isaacs. I’m looking forward to working with our 12-member senior executive team next year.

Upcoming events include our school Colour Run, on December 5.

Whaea Deb Purchase has been busy organising this event as a fundraiser for the Cancer Society.

If you want to contribute to fundraising and help to decide which teacher gets slimed, please see our Facebook page.