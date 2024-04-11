Waiopehu College's waka ama crews.

OPINION

Kia ora koutou, talofa lava, greetings to everyone.

Last weekend we held our school ball. As always, this was a highlight of the year for the senior students. Thanks to all who came to watch the students arrive - it was great to see so many friends and family members supporting the students as they nervously walked along the red carpet at the event.

Saturday also saw the college celebrating 10 years of Te Whare Manaaki Tāngata - our teen parent unit - being open. Over the course of 10 years, we have seen students remain engaged in education, with so many success stories being celebrated during the last decade. It was an honour to attend the high tea with former students, staff and supporters.

Waiopehu College's annual school ball.

A few weeks prior to this, the Te Whare Manaaki Tāngata teachers were a part of our Relay for Life team and raised $1800 for the Cancer Society. The relay team consisted of staff and students. Many thanks to Whea Deb Purchase, the organiser of the team. We’re hoping to have a team consisting of only staff and one only of students for next year’s event. Thanks to those of you who sponsored this year’s runners.

Congratulations to the students who competed successfully in the secondary Summer Tournament. Our waka ama teams deserve special mention, walking away with two first-place wins and a second placing. Two of our athletes did exceptionally well at the Manawatū Interschool Athletics meet earlier in the term.

Messiah Murray and Courtney Fitzgibbon qualified for last weekend’s North Island championships. Messiah competed in both the long and high jump events, and Courtney in the 2000m steeplechase, an event she won. In national-level mountain biking, Stephan Grant placed third in the U16 division Cable Bay enduro event. Well done to the three of you for your outstanding efforts and achievement.

Cross-country runners at Waiopehu College.

On Friday, we held our school cross-country event - it was no surprise to see Courtney take out first place in the senior girls’ category. Other winners were Toby Davis in the senior boys’ category, Anahera Easton in the intermediate girls’ category, Ihaka Matakatea in the intermediate boys’ category, Katie Pelling in the junior girls’ category, and Latrell Tatana-Wehipeihana in the junior boys’ category.

This event was a good warm-up for the forest run event this Sunday, in which we have 15 students and two staff running. This is a part of the Year 13 PE class - the students running are hoping to earn credits towards their Level 3 NCEA certificate. Look out for the team in our Waiopehu gear if you’re at this event. Wishing everyone a safe holiday period.

Guy Reichenbach is the principal of Waiopehu College.