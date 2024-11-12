Grant Congdon is principal of Horowhenua College.
Kia ora koutou, talofa lava, greetings everyone.
Sport is always a major highlight for students during their time at college. There was a time when students mainly participated in the traditional high school sports – rugby, football, netball, basketball, cricket and tennis. Now, as well as those sports, there is a wide range of sports available for students to engage with.
Last week, Sport Manawatū held its annual awards evening in Palmerston North. Submissions were received from schools all around the Manawatū and Horowhenua regions, and the highest achievers were invited to this prestigious awards evening. We were very pleased to have three of our students recognised at this event. Their sporting achievements are remarkable.
Shikynah Pearson is a Year 11 student who is vice-captain of our Senior A netball team. She also coaches one of our college junior netball teams. Shikynah is a member of our Girls First XI Hockey team and participates in Waka Ama. She is a member of our girls First XV rugby team and was selected for the Manawatū Under-18 Women’s Rugby Team as well as the Manawatū Mustangs Under-16 Girls Rugby League Team. Shikynah has many other sporting achievements and to top it off, this year she represented New Zealand in indoor netball. She was chosen for the New Zealand Under-17 team which played against Australia and South Africa in August.