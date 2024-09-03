Advertisement
Heads Up: Performing arts build confidence for Horowhenua College students — Grant Congdon

Horowhenua College principal/tumuaki Grant Congdon said he was impressed by the courage of the students who were part of a recent performing arts evening.

Grant Congdon is the tumuaki/principal of Horowhenua College

OPINION

Kia ora koutou, talofa lava, greetings everyone

Academic achievement is our core business and what we do is grow successful young adults.

We achieve this by providing opportunities for our students to grow and develop alongside our four pillars — academic, sport, culture and service.

One of the most effective ways of growing confidence in teenagers is to have them on stage in front of an audience, and the performing arts provide opportunities for our students to do exactly this.

At a recent performing arts evening we witnessed dance, drama, music and song. I was much impressed by the courage shown by our students to get on stage and perform.

Horowhenua College principal/tumuaki Grant Congdon says the school provides opportunities for students to grow and develop alongside their four pillars — academic, sport, culture and service.
For many of them, it was their first time performing in front of an audience. As they performed they were being videoed as part of their NCEA assessments.

As well as this, however, I was aware what was being witnessed was an expression of who they are and a demonstration of their talents and abilities.

I was proud of them and am grateful to our performing arts staff who draw these talents out of our students, develop them and give them the courage to perform.

To those who were able to attend this performing arts evening, not only were we entertained, but we had the privilege of watching students grow before our eyes in confidence and self-belief.

These strengths will equip them as they meet further challenges now and in the future.


