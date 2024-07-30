Current Manawatu College students will lead tours of the college at the upcoming open night.

Nau mai ki te wāhanga tuatoru o te tau. Welcome to Term three.

On Monday last week, we welcomed four new international students to our school from Thailand, Germany and Switzerland. Our students have settled in nicely and already we are starting to see the positive impact that their presence has on our school.

The different perspectives and experiences each student brings with them really enhances our school culture, as it opens up conversations with our own local students about the wider world and how other young people live in different countries.

We wish our international students all the best for their stay here in New Zealand.

Coming up in a couple of weeks is our annual open night. This is a great opportunity to see our team in action, hear about our school and the educational opportunities on offer at Manawatū College in 2025.