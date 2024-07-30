Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Heads Up: Manawatū College welcomes international students and prepares for open night

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Current Manawatu College students will lead tours of the college at the upcoming open night.

Current Manawatu College students will lead tours of the college at the upcoming open night.

Nau mai ki te wāhanga tuatoru o te tau. Welcome to Term three.

On Monday last week, we welcomed four new international students to our school from Thailand, Germany and Switzerland. Our students have settled in nicely and already we are starting to see the positive impact that their presence has on our school.

The different perspectives and experiences each student brings with them really enhances our school culture, as it opens up conversations with our own local students about the wider world and how other young people live in different countries.

We wish our international students all the best for their stay here in New Zealand.

Coming up in a couple of weeks is our annual open night. This is a great opportunity to see our team in action, hear about our school and the educational opportunities on offer at Manawatū College in 2025.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The evening will consist of introductory presentations in the hall, followed by student guided tours across each learning area where you will hear from our teachers about the learning experiences on offer in each subject.

We warmly welcome all students, parents and whānau to join us on Wednesday, August 7, 5.30pm - 7.30pm. If you do have any questions regarding enrolments for 2025, please do not hesitate to get in touch with us.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank our school community for their support so far this year, and wish all of our students another successful term; it is hard to believe we are halfway through the year already.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle