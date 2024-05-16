House pride during the cross country competition

By Matt Fraser, principal

Welcome to Term 2 and welcome also to winter!

In the school holidays our senior student leaders represented Manawatū College at the Anzac Day ceremonies held here in Foxton. It was fantastic to see our leaders in action, supporting this very important kaupapa alongside key members of the community.

Manawatū College student leaders at Foxton dawn ceremony.

Last week we held our annual in school cross country event which was a great success, with a number of students who improved their personal best times. Congratulations to these students who were placed 1st in each of the following age grades; Greer Brader (Junior Girls), Finn Pedersen (Junior Boys), Rhyleigh Perreau-Judd (Intermediate Girls), Jack Montgomery (Intermediate Boys), Koshar Rogers (Senior Girls), Nicola Willi (Senior Boys).

Earlier this week we held our Learning Progress Conversations, which is an opportunity for students and their whānau to connect with Academic Coaches and have a conversation about how they are progressing with their learning overall at school.

Thank you to our parents and whānau who took the time to attend the Learning Progress Conversations, we really appreciate your ongoing support of our students as they work hard to achieve their goals for this year.