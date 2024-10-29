Many hours of work went into this, including a complete internal makeover of our school hall, which was transformed to fit the theme of “Hollywood”.

It was great to see so many of our senior students dress up for the occasion; they looked fantastic walking down the red carpet in front of many people who had gathered to take photos and cheer them on as they arrived.

Manawatū College student Johno Kipa-Tahu received two firsts, a second and a third at the Feilding Amateur Open Spring Carnival.

Overall, the event was a great success, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the staff, students and parents who made this evening possible.

It was a fantastic experience for everybody involved, with many positive memories made that will no doubt last a lifetime.

In sporting-related news, we acknowledge Sam Caldow who received a gold medal, two silvers and a bronze in swimming at the Special Olympics held in Masterton on October 5.

Johno Kipa-Tahu also achieved in four swimming events at the Feilding Amateur Open Spring Carnival, placing first in two events, and second and third in two others.

Ka rawe tā korua eke tangaroa i ēnei whakataetae kauhoe – well done to you both.

Finally, we wish our senior students all the best as they complete the last of their assessments for the year and prepare for their upcoming NCEA exams.