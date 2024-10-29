Many hours of work went into this, including a complete internal makeover of our school hall, which was transformed to fit the theme of “Hollywood”.
It was great to see so many of our senior students dress up for the occasion; they looked fantastic walking down the red carpet in front of many people who had gathered to take photos and cheer them on as they arrived.
Overall, the event was a great success, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the staff, students and parents who made this evening possible.