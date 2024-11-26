This term we worked in partnership with Life to The Max to create a transition programme for Year 8 primary students from Coley Street School who have enrolled at Manawatū College in 2025.

The programme this term involved a two-hour session each week for nine weeks with a range of activities helping students become familiar with college, as well as easing those anxieties that all students experience when transitioning to secondary school.

This has been a fantastic programme and we would like to acknowledge both Coley Street School and Life To The Max for their support with making this happen.

Earlier in the term we held a cultural celebration event for our growing Filipino community. This was a great occasion that allowed our students to showcase their learning at school this year and celebrate their culture, with the support of their parents and our staff.

Next week our Year 9 and 10 students will be participating in our annual Activities Week, which is full of different learning activities, camps, trips and other experiences outside of the classroom; a great way to end the year for our juniors who have accomplished many achievements in 2024.

Finally, our end-of-year prizegiving will be held on Monday, December 9 and we are looking forward to celebrating student success with our parents, whānau and the wider community.

