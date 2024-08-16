Ta’lia Tuitama, Aribita Teawaki, Aidan De Vocht, Ann Mulligan and Reo Daniela from Horowhenua Learning Centre / Life to the Max.

Ann Mulligan is moving on from Horowhenua Learning Centre / Life to the Max. Before she left, she gifted the centre a special mural. Here, she explains the meaning behind it.

Within the youth service team at Horowhenua Learning Centre/Life to the Max, I wanted a visual expression of the hard mahi that our young people do for themselves to achieve their goals. Each of the stickers is representative of a different accomplishment.

In the sky: We have chosen to use birds to represent the rangatahi who are upholding jobs, so the small birds indicate part-time employment and the big birds indicate fulltime employment.

On land: In the marae, there are little pēpi representing a parent who has attended and successfully completed their required parenting course.

Additionally, we have included little kete, each with a different number of pounamu attached. Each corresponds to NCEA levels gained.