Horowhenua Learning Centre / Life to the Max (HLC/LTTM) security students helped people with parking and directions during the Age on the Go Expo in Levin on Friday, October 11.

Horowhenua Learning Centre / Life to the Max (HLC/LTTM) security students helped people with parking and directions during the Age on the Go Expo in Levin on Friday, October 11.

Horowhenua Learning Centre / Life to the Max (HLC/LTTM) students attended the Age on the Go Expo at the Levin Events Centre.

This Horowhenua District Council (HDC) annual event promotes positive ageing by showcasing activities and services that focus on good health, fun and support for older people in Horowhenua. Our students were honoured to have the opportunity to support the day and gain practical experience while also giving back to the community.

HLC/LTTM security students were onsite to help attendees with parking and directions within the events centre and enjoyed talking to members of the community.

Additionally, level-two hospitality and level-three cookery students showcased their culinary skills by preparing a range of delicious food and operating a cafe for participants and attendees on the day. The practical experience they gained from interacting with the public in a “live” cafe setting was an invaluable part of the students’ development as they prepare for employment in the industry.