Driving instructor Terry Hansen pictured with Devon Easton of Employment Services in Schools.

Wow what an amazing day at our Te Whare Rapuara o Horowhenua Horowhenua Learning Centre (HLC) / Life to the Max (LTTM) Levin campus on Thursday where our clients, students and rangatahi came together with a common goal to sit their learner licence. So much enthusiasm and bravery was shown.

To see the smiles and obvious sense of accomplishment on so many was heartwarming. Some moments of which stood out and will stay with us for a long time. Although not everyone completed their journey on the day, they all left feeling encouraged and armed with new skills and knowledge for the future. We will continue to support those who need to keep practising and resit.

All of this was made possible by the efforts of HLC/LTTM staff, the Ministry of Social Development and the team from Vehicle Testing New Zealand (VTNZ) who provided the mobile testing opportunity.

Definitely a time to celebrate and be proud for everyone who took part.