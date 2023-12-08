Harvey Bowler Avenue of Trees in Levin's Memorial Hall.

Santa now has his own spot at Levin’s annual Avenue of Trees.

“We had so many trees this year that we ran out of room, so Santa now has his own spot in the hall opposite to the one where the trees are on display,” said Emma Hill from Harvey Bowler, which has put on this opportunity for businesses and community groups to decorate their own Christmas tree.

For the second year in a row, the event is being staged in the Levin Memorial Hall, but the event itself is in its 15th year.

“Some groups start talking about their tree decoration in February and you can see that many have put a lot of work into it. There were a lot of first-time entrants this year”, said Emma. “The response was great and we have collected so much food as well as money to help local food charities.”

The event, which opened on Friday night, December 8, from 6pm to 8.30pm, is also on Saturday and Sunday from 4pm to 8.30pm, with the Salvation Army Band playing for an hour from 6pm.

Kids can come into the cave and have their picture taken with Santa. If you have a favourite tree you can enter that into a competition. Entry is by way of a gold coin or a tin or packet of food for the food banks.

Here is a small sample of what you can see:

