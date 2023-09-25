Daniel Davie was offcially admitted to the bar at Levin District Court last week.

A few months ago Daniel Davie was flipping burgers in Levin. Now he’s been admitted to the bar of barristers and solicitors.

The former Fairfield Primary School and Waiopehu College student helped finance himself through law school by simply working hard, first as a pizza delivery driver, then making burgers and serving at the window of the late night drive-through.

He still has a sizeable student debt after four-and-a-half years of study, but he was able to meet much of his living costs by working part-time outside of class - fulltime during holidays.

Davie, 22, was officially admitted to the bar at Levin District Court last week, sworn in by Justice Paul Radich.

Justice Paul Radich and Daniel Davie.

On receiving his practising certificate he will take up a position at Michael Scott Law Office in Levin, working predominantly as a criminal defence lawyer, but will also be doing other work like conveyancing, trusts, wills and testaments.

“I quite enjoy it. It’s an interesting field,” he said.

Davie had met Scott at Levin District Court during an internship with Levin Police Prosecuting Services when he shadowed lawyer Karen Sagaga as part of his degree.

Lawyers Karen Sagaga (left) and Daniel Davie, with Justice Radich in the middle.

He was now just waiting on his practising certificate and a certificate of character to come through, expected in the next few weeks.

“I can’t call myself a lawyer just yet,” he said.

Davie was the first member of his immediate family to go to university and credited a Cactus course he attended while in Year 12 at secondary school as helping him define his career path.

The eight-week Cactus (Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit) course was an intensive mentoring programme run by police and partner agencies that challenged participants physically, emotionally, spiritually and socially and aimed to instil confidence and inspire them to chase a career of their choosing.

Davie was one of 25 students that participated in his year. Whilst not specifically aimed at developing the skills needed for a career in the legal profession, he credited the Cactus experience with helping him on his career path.

“It taught me a lot about discipline. Before I did Cactus I was socially anxious and not really disciplined,” he said.

“There are more factors of course, but that contributed quite a bit to it.”

Local police officer Nathan Daly said Cactus was instrumental in delivering positive change to young people throughout Aotearoa for more than 20 years.

Daly had been involved in Cactus for many years. He remembered Davie well.

“He was one of the quiet achievers who did the hard work without fuss, hesitation or ego. He displayed resilience, courage, resoluteness and a hard work ethic to graduate alongside his peers,” he said.

