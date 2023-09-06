Foxton's War Memorial Hall.

Horowhenua District Council has floated sale options for Foxton War Memorial Hall, raising the ire of a group dedicated to saving it.

Foxton War Memorial Hall Society Inc described it as a “slap in the face” having presented council with a business plan earlier this year, and vowed to continue its quest to save the hall.

Hall society’s Nola Fox issued a statement last night on behalf of the group that said it was “appalled” that HDC was continuing with sale plans.

“How dare they. Make no mistake this goes against anything decent and proper our community stands for and we will not be taking this matter lying down,” it said.

Foxton's War Memorials on the back wall of its hall.

“The Foxton War Memorial Hall which was built with funding from local families and the community as a mark of respect to Foxton and Foxton Beach soldiers who lost their lives and served in World War II. This is not on and must be challenged and stopped in its tracks.

“We refute entirely the opinion of the Horowhenua District Council that certain criteria were not adequately met, including demonstrating in our business case how the hall would become self-funding and how ongoing renewals would be funded.”

The statement claimed the hall society group had submitted a proposal to council earlier this year to take over the running of the hall, guaranteeing daily use. That business plan had included options to develop the existing facility with the vision of it attracting visitors and increased local use.

The group claimed they hadn’t had a fair hearing regarding the cost of obtaining a seismic assessment and remediation plan, nor its plans to meet these costs and secure ongoing income streams to maintain the building.

Nola Fox.

“Enough is enough. We will further review our options ... to retain the wonderful Foxton War Memorial Hall in our community’s hands and to seismic strengthening it and ensuring it once again becomes a much loved and well used asset for our community.”

But as far as HDC was concerned, time was well and truly up. Ratepayers were footing the bills and it was acting on a 2015 mandate from the public when a property strategy was adopted after public consultation.

In 2021, it had agreed to transfer the hall to the society should they meet certain criteria, including demonstrating in their business case how the facility will become self-funding and how ongoing renewals would be funded.

The HDC press release said the hall society was granted a generous extension of time to compile a business case and it had offered financial support during the process.

HDC CEO Monique Davidson said it wasn’t an easy decision to put Foxton War Memorial Hall to market. Councillors had “anguished” over the decision. Both the previous and current council went through exhaustive processes to give the community the opportunity to retain the hall.

“I’d like to acknowledge the hard work of the Foxton War Memorial Hall Incorporated Society volunteers who put together a business case to retain the building,” she said.

Horowhenua District Council CEO Monique Davidson.

However, the cost of obtaining a seismic assessment and remediation plan, and the society’s ability to meet these costs and secure an ongoing income stream to maintain the building were dominant factors in the decision to sell the asset.

HDC was tightening its belt and selling the hall aligned with its 2018-2038 Long Term Plan to “own and maintain only core property by 2028″. Under new earthquake building codes the hall had to be strengthened or demolished by June 2031.

It said the building wasn’t used much these days and had been deemed earthquake prone, but that didn’t automatically mean demolition.

HDC said it had no preconceived notions on how the property should be developed. The building could be strengthened to meet the New Building Standard (NBS).

“We are flexible on how the space could be used. Developers do not need to retain the existing building aesthetic; other options will also be considered.

“We are happy to consider proposals that would use the building in its existing form or demolishing it for a new build, and will consider innovative and practical solutions regarding purchase and development.

Foxton War Memorial Hall's main hall.

The press release included language to entice investors.

“Situated in the heart of the town’s CBD on Main St, and currently owned by Horowhenua District Council, the site provides great opportunity to be developed to a well-used, loved and iconic place.

“Located just 100m from Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, which is visited more than 90,000 times a year, Foxton Memorial Hall holds an important place in the identity of the community.

“We are requesting innovative proposals that will utilise the building or site to add to Foxton’s vibrancy.”

The hall was opened in 1954 on land donated by NZ Woolpak Textiles, and financed with funds raised by the community, and a government grant.

It was an emotive topic for some Foxton people. Aside from being a war memorial building, once upon a time it was used regularly for 21st birthdays, weddings, reunions, dances, public meetings and civic functions.

All Foxton War Memorial Hall memorabilia would be moved to a suitable location. HDC had agreed to allocate $10,000 towards relocating those items.





- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.