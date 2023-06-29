Each year, the country accepts 1500 refugees under the Refugee Quota Programme. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Last Tuesday was World Refugee Day, it is essential that we reflect on the challenges faced by millions of individuals who have been displaced from their homes due to conflict, persecution, and instability.

As a former refugee and Green Party candidate for Ōtaki, I am reminded of the struggles that refugees endure, as well as the immense potential and resilience they bring to our societies. Today, I call upon the Immigration Minister to address the gaps in refugee support that arose during the pandemic and to take concrete steps towards upholding human dignity.

One of the most urgent issues that must be addressed is the system for refugee family reunification. For too long, this process has been shrouded in uncertainty and randomness, relying on a lottery-based system that fails to provide the compassionate, fair, transparent, and certain pathway that is needed. Families torn apart by conflict or persecution deserve better.

It is imperative that the system for refugee family reunification be overhauled to ensure that it aligns with our values of compassion and fairness. This means moving away from a lottery-based approach and implementing a system that is guided by clearly published priorities and standards of acceptance. Such an approach would allow families to have a realistic understanding of their chances of being reunited, reducing the anxiety and uncertainty that they face.

Transparency is a key element that must be embedded within the new system. By clearly communicating the criteria for acceptance and the reasons behind each decision, the process becomes more accountable and understandable. This not only ensures fairness, but fosters trust and confidence in the system — crucial for refugees and the community.

Additionally, the system for refugee family reunification must prioritise the most vulnerable individuals and families. This includes survivors of violence and torture, unaccompanied minors, and those with medical needs. By establishing these priorities, we demonstrate our commitment to protecting those who are most in need of our support, and we create a system that reflects our values of empathy and justice.

People who come to Aotearoa — whether for work or to flee violence — should be supported with everything they need to provide for their families and put down roots in their community.

Right now, because of the rules put in place by successive governments, thousands of people looking to set up a safe home in Aotearoa are treated unfairly and denied basic rights, causing stress and anxiety for them and their loved ones

The Green Party will change the rules so everyone arriving in Aotearoa is treated with fairness and compassion so they can get on with (re)building their lives in our communities.

With more Green MPs, we will push the next government to create fair and achievable pathways to residency for all people coming here to work, and remove the exploitative rules that bind people to a single employer

In light of the challenges posed by the pandemic, it is crucial we acknowledge and rectify the lack of support provided to refugees during this difficult time. The pandemic has disproportionately affected vulnerable populations, including refugees, who often face additional barriers in accessing healthcare, employment, and education. The Immigration Minister must take proactive steps to bridge the gap in support and ensure that refugees are provided with the necessary resources to rebuild their lives.

As we celebrate World Refugee Day, let us remember that refugees are not just statistics or burdens on society. They are individuals with dreams, aspirations, and talents that can contribute positively to their host communities. By changing the system for refugee family reunification to one that is compassionate, fair, transparent, and certain, we not only uphold their human dignity but harness their potential to enrich our societies.

On this day, let us reaffirm our commitment to supporting refugees and recognise that by doing so, we create a world that is more just, inclusive, and compassionate for all. It is time for the Immigration Minister to take action and ensure the system for refugee family reunification reflects the values we hold dear as a nation. Together, let us build a future where every refugee is given the opportunity to rebuild their lives with their loved ones by their side.

Ali Muhammad is a former refugee and is a candidate for the Green Party for the Ōtaki electorate.



