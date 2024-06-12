Horowhenua District Council has signed a 10-year contract with Green By Nature for management of its parks and reserves, such as Levin Domain. Photo / Dave Lintott

Horowhenua District Council has signed a 10-year contract with Green By Nature for management of its parks and reserves, such as Levin Domain. Photo / Dave Lintott

Horowhenua District Council has signed a 10-year contract to manage the district’s parks, reserves and open space assets with Green by Nature, formerly known as Recreational Services.

The contract was signed by the council (HDC) and Green by Nature on Tuesday and commences next month.

A focus on efficiency now means Green by Nature staff will have a presence at HDC headquarters and collaborate with council officers, streamlining processes where possible.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said positive feedback from residents highlighted the community’s appreciation for Green by Nature’s efforts.

“The work carried out by Green by Nature brings joy to our community. As a contractor, they have consistently exceeded our expectations.

“We regularly receive praise for the beautification of our green spaces, the pristine condition of our sports grounds, and the cleanliness and safety of our public open spaces,” he said.

“These visible improvements are a testament to their dedication, and their proven track record assured us that continuing our partnership with them was the right decision.”

Green By Nature New Zealand director Cameron Parr and HDC CEO Monique Davidson sign the 10-year contract.

Chief executive Monique Davidson said Green by Nature often represented the face of the council.

“We receive positive feedback on how Green by Nature interacts with the community and their eagerness to get things done. We value the ideas and innovation they bring to us, and our strong working relationship helps turn many of these ideas into reality,” Davidson said.

Evan Hicks, of Green by Nature, expressed gratitude for the council’s confidence and commended his team’s dedication.

“We deeply appreciate our incredible team members, whose expertise and passion have been crucial in securing this contract. This achievement is a testament to their hard work, commitment and unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional services for our community,” he said.