Ōtaki Mp speaks to Clare Randall of Arohanui Hospice.

OPINION

By Tim Costley

I’ve had another busy week in our community, including kids’ inter-school cricket in Levin, the local sale yards, and hosting MP James Meager in both Levin and Foxton.

I met with MSD and businesses in Levin, and also had a great catch-up with Clare from Arohanui Hospice. They do a great job supporting our community, as I’ve seen first-hand.

I also hosted the Minister of Conservation and Minister of Māori Development, Tama Potaka, on a visit to Kāpiti Island last Friday. It was great to join iwi, DOC, and the amazing team from Kāpiti Island Nature Tours for the day. It’s well worth a trip down the road if you’ve never been.

Last week also marked the end of our first 100 days in Government, and we marked it by completing all 49 actions we promised during this period. The final action was around improving our health system, a big issue for our region, and I’ll have some more specific local things to say over the coming weeks. Overall, the 100-day plan was focused on initiatives to help rebuild the economy, ease the cost of living, restore law and order, and deliver better health and education.

One of the big announcements last week was the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s priorities for New Zealand’s transport system over the next 10 years. This GPS commits more than $20 billion over the next three years, making this one of the biggest investments in transport and infrastructure in New Zealand’s history.

This investment will create significant progress in the Ōtaki electorate, including building the Ōtaki to north of Levin (Ō2NL) expressway to provide safer, faster and more reliable journeys. This is a game-changer for Horowhenua. I’ve spent every day commuting up and down this road, and we all know how bad it can be. The end is finally in sight.

The draft GPS also outlines a plan to deliver more effective and efficient public transport, with a targeted investment of more than $4 billion over the next three years. For our electorate, that means upgraded rail network substations, an investment in the Wellington metro rail network and additional trains to be introduced between Wellington and Manawatu later this decade.

The draft GPS also establishes a new $500 million Pothole Prevention Fund, focussing on achieving long-term maintenance outcomes.

We’re serious about getting our transport system back on track so you can get where you need to go faster and safer.



