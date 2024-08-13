I’d like to acknowledge Ted Melton and Denis Hutchings and the entire team who volunteer to help keep our community safe. Restoring law and order is a key focus of our Government. That’s why we’re investing in 500 new police officers, strong powers for police and for the worst violent offenders, stronger punishments.

The Horowhenua Community Camera Trust provides a safe watching eye over our streets and key public areas like the mall, playgrounds and parks, as well as shop fronts and busy streets. They are assisting police every day to identify potential offenders and provide crucial evidence.

After the recent boy racer incident, they were able to identify cars, number plates and persons of interest. This, combined with a strong police response, has seen law and order restored to our streets in the dark hours.

The trust is a not-for-profit organisation, running off generous donations, and I’m grateful to all who support it.

The other big announcement last week was on our water. After six years and $1.25 billion spent by Labour on what I consider to be an expensive water scheme that would have stripped councils of their water assets and imposed co-governance, our Government has turned the page.

After just nine months I think we have delivered a huge win with Local Water Done Well that will deliver for Horowhenua and Kāpiti. Our plan restores local control over water assets and ensures new models to provide for financially sustainable investment in water infrastructure. This will reduce the burden on taxpayers.

The Local Government Funding Agency can immediately begin lending to council-controlled organisations that are financially supported by their parent council or councils.

This will enable the Horowhenua District Council to better manage debt and make essential investments in infrastructure without inflicting drastic rate hikes on our residents.

Our model provides councils with the flexibility and tools to meet their unique needs, as we know that one size does not fit all.

The legislation to implement the new water service delivery models is expected to be introduced in December 2024.

I’ve invited the Minister for Local Government, Simeon Brown, to come and visit Horowhenua, and I’ll be proud to show him the exciting growth we have here, and demonstrate why we need strong support for this region. Simeon is also the Minister of Transport, and he will once again reaffirm our commitment to building the new Ō2NL Expressway, with construction starting late next year.