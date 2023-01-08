Horowhenua AP&I Show president Kyle Blenkhorn is just one of many local farmers who have been passionate about their local show, and passed that passion on to following generations.

Horowhenua’s annual AP&I (Agriculture, Pastoral and Industries) Show is coming around again during Wellington Anniversary weekend (January 21 and 22), when many local farmers interrupt the annual family holidays to get the show on the road once again.

“It is a great social day out for all of us,” said current president Kyle Blenkhorn, and he encourages the locals to come on over and enjoy the many events on offer. The passion for the annual show among the local farming community is contagious, and many families have been involved for multiple generations.

Fonterra's barrel train was popular at the Horowhenua AP&I Show 2021.

For example, Kyle isn’t the first Blenkhorn to hold the president’s gavel, and he himself can look back on a lifelong history of involvement with farming and the AP&I Show.

“My great-grandfather and two of my great-uncles were past presidents. As a kid, I came along with my dad, and remember each show as a fun day out. My father and I both started involvement as Young Farmers’ reps. When I graduated from Young Farmers I was asked to remain on the show committee.” With support from the committee, he was offered the role of president last July.

“The job comes around every year, but history shows many presidents hold on to the job for a few years. We have a succession plan in place for some time to come.”

A strongman in action.

He said the show wouldn’t be there for the large volunteer army that rolls out on the day and in the time leading up to the show. The Horowhenua show is very much a grassroots organisation where generations of local farmers roll up their sleeves and get things done, without too much prompting from above.

“I won’t know how I am holding up to the role as president until the show itself. The public speaking part is a bit frightening,” Kyle said. But with help from the large committee and many a past president, he is sure he’ll do well. There are stewards and chief stewards for each section who get on with their own jobs and present a great programme each year.

Rabbits at the small animal nursery.

“Being president is very much a figurehead role, really. Far more important is the great committee we have and our very good secretary, who also comes from a long line of show volunteers. Everyone on the committee helps out and past presidents are always available for advice - in fact, Hugh Bentall, immediate past president, left me a whole folder of material to consider.”

The Horowhenua AP&I Show is a true team event: “Great teamwork makes the dream work,” Kyle said.

“Online tools are speeding up the communication, both for the show committee and the farm, and they have great marketing tools to promote the show. The show is now much more about entertainment.”

Old machinery, including tractors, can be found at the show.

The Royal Event for the dairy section, the animal nursery and the strongman competition are big drawcards for the show.

“A Royal Event, awarded by the Royal Agricultural Society, brings in many more competitors.”

Volunteers are what makes the show viable, and throughout the year local organisations and clubs hire a space at the showgrounds, which helps the show committee to remain financially viable.

“Charities help us to keep going, too. The number of people involved in the show is staggering.”

Kyle Blenkhorn spent 20 years working on a dairy farm as a manager, and recently returned to the family sheep and beef farm south of Manakau.

“I also do a bit of dry stock management for a neighbouring contractor. This allows me more flexibility and gives me more time to give to the AP&I Show.”

Award-winning cattle.

He said the showgrounds are home to many local organisations and that it was great to be able to give back to the community by accommodating Search and Rescue, who will be building a base on the showgrounds this year.

If you have never been, give the AP&I Show a go next weekend. Entry fees are: $12 a day for adults, $5 for kids, with free entry for pre-schoolers. Family Show entry is $30, for two adults and two children. Members of the association get free tickets. Annual membership is $40, which gives you tickets for three adults, two children and one car.

Woodchopping.

On the programme are: strongman and strongwoman competitions, woodchopping, a live stock auction, shearing and wool handling, dog obedience, and dog trials. There will be food trucks, and Mahons Entertainment will have rides for the kids (not included in the entry fee). Local clubs and organisations will be there to tell you about what they do.

On Saturday afternoon at 2pm, all exhibitors and winners will be part of the Grand Parade, going around the oval in front of the grandstand.

For more information, visit: https://www.levinapishow.co.nz/.