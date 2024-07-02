I find jigsaw puzzles have the wonderful ability to be extremely relaxing and calming, despite requiring concentration and focus. It’s that focus that helps us reach a state of mindfulness, taking our minds off our worries for a moment or two. I guess sudoku, too, can have that effect, although the end result is far less beautiful.
Recently, a colleague enlightened me about the sport of speed puzzling. This doesn’t sound relaxing at all, but it certainly piqued the competitive side of me. Apparently, the fastest time to complete a 500-piece puzzle at last year’s world championships (yes, that’s a real thing) was 32 minutes and 41 seconds. That sounds like a challenge, doesn’t it? Get your stopwatches ready.
We love puzzles so much at the library that we are bringing a challenge to you. Our first speed puzzling event is planned for Saturday, July 13, and you can register a team of four now. I’m positively bouncing off the walls about this event, so please check out our website or pop in to the library to find out more.
In the meantime, have you checked out our jigsaw collection? It’s quite large, and all the puzzles are free to borrow with your library card. I just hope, for the sake of your families, that your dining table is bigger than mine.
Top 10 books
What’s new in Fun Reads
Call Me Mrs. Brown by Brendon O’Carroll (Bio)
Wandering Through Life: A Memoir by Donna Leon (Bio)
Why Am I Like This?: The Science Behind Your Weirdest Thoughts and Habits by Dr Jen Martin (Self-help)
Big Beacon by Alan Partridge (Bio)
The Joy of Bridge by Paul Mendelson (Games)
Women of Good Fortune by Sophie Wan (General fiction)
Pigcasso: The painting pig that saved a sanctuary by Joanne Lefson (Non-fiction)
The Funeral Ladies of Ellerie County by Claire Swinarski (General fiction)
Would You Ask My Husband That? By Kathleen Whyman (Humorous fiction)
A Thousand Wasted Sundays by Victoria Vanstone (Bio)
Exhibitions
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery presents Ko Au Te Awa – I Am the River by Manu Bennett – June 21 to July 31.
Manu Bennett is a teacher and professional artist with over 30 years of experience. Specialising in contemporary Māori art, Manu blends traditional methods with modern perspectives using paint and wood. This exhibition highlights the different natural elements where you can source food during the winter season. There are works themed around the bush, the water and the air.
What’s On
Heritage room:
Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Friday at the following times:
Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10am-12.30pm
Thursday, 12.30pm-3pm
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the research librarian available all day every Friday.
Friday, July 5:
Friday Live Concert, Matariki — Konohete, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, noon–1pm
Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm
SeniorNet, get help with your tablets, phones and laptops
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am-noon
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm-3pm
Code Club, Shannon Library, 3.30-4.30pm
Saturday, July 6:
Taitoko Night Market, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm-8pm
Monday, July 8:
Winter Book Sale, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 9am-5.30pm
School Holiday Programme, Under the Night Sky Activities,
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-noon
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am-noon
Shannon Library, 10am-noonm
Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 9am-2pm
Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-11am Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-noon
H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am-noon
Simply Meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, noon-1pm, koha
Tuesday, July 9:
Winter Book Sale, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 9am-5.30pm
School Holiday Programme, Under the Night Sky Activities
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-noon
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am-noon
Shannon Library, 10am-noon
Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 9am-2pm
Storytime With Kirsty Wadsworth, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am-11.30am
Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30am-1.30pm
500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm, $2
Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm-4.30pm
Wednesday, July 10:
Winter Book Sale, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-9pm
School Holiday Programme, Under the Night Sky Activities
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-noon
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am-noonm
Shannon Library, 10am-noon
Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 9am-2pm
Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-noon, Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am
Storytime With Kirsty Wadsworth, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am-11.30am
Really Alive Poets, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, noon-1pm
Storytime With Kirsty Wadsworth, Shannon Library, 3pm-4pm
Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō carpark, 5pm-8pm
Thursday, July 11:
Winter Book Sale, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 9am-5.30pm
School Holiday Programme, Under the Night Sky Activities
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-noon
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am-noon
Shannon Library, 10am-noon
Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 9am-2pm
Digital Drop-ins, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am-noon
500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm, $2
Digital Learning — MyMSD, RealMe & SuperGold, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 1.30pm-3.30pm