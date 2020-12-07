Gerald De Castro made life member of Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union

These days you'll find Gerald De Castro enjoying retirement, fishing with his dog at the beach.

A stalwart of Horowhenua-Kāpiti rugby has followed in his late father's footsteps after being a made a life member of the union.

Long-serving Athletic RFC and Horowhenua Kāpiti Rugby Football Union volunteer Gerald De Castro was presented with HKRFU life membership at Wednesday's HKRFU AGM in Ōtaki recently.

De Castro's father Kevin was awarded a life membership in 1980.

The De Castros became the second father-son duo to be awarded HKRU life membership.

Shannon men Bill and Tom Moynihan were the first, and were presented their life memberships in 1938 and 1970 respectively.

De Castro was presented with his award at the HKRU annual general meeting in Ōtaki recently by HKRFU chairman John Cribb, fellow life member Kathy Grey and Athletic RFC Club captain Matt Easton.

HKRU chief executive officer Corey Kennett said the union was extremely thankful to De Castro for his service as president and as a volunteer.

"I'd personally like to thank Gerald for his dedication and hard work for our union in being both a volunteer along with holding numerous roles. Gee is one of rugby's good buggers and we're hugely appreciative of everything he has done for rugby in our region," he said.

Gerald and Colleen De Castro.

With countless years of hard work and dedication under his belt to not only rugby, but all sport in Horowhenua, De Castro finished his term as HKRFU president after being elected in 2017 and holding the mantle until the AGM.

Errol MacDonald was nominated and elected to replace De Castro, who was now stepping back from the role.