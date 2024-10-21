The camp was supported by MidCentral and Whanganui Health New Zealand diabetes and endocrinology services, and was a great way for tamariki to make new friends, she said.

“The attendees mix and mingle with others ‘just like them’, so they feel less isolated and make great friendships.”

Sylvia, Asjah, Maddie, and Christina at Makahika Outdoor Pursuit Centre in Levin during the Manawatū, Horowhenua, Tararua (MHT) Diabetes Trust youth camp in October.

Torr said the camp had seven youth mentors.

“Access to youth mentors at camps supports and encourages independence in learning and taking control of diabetes, with many of the youth mentors having attended camps as young people and they love returning to help the next generation.”

MHT Diabetes Trust youth co-ordinator Andrea Bell, who has organised the camp for 14 years, said the youth mentors were role models for the children.

“They support them with their diabetes while taking part in the activities. We also had one adult volunteer, Katelyn Wills, who has attended every overnight camp in the 14 years I’ve been involved. She started as an attendee, then a youth leader and now volunteers. She loves to be at camp and is a great help to us.”

Youth leaders Emma, Ella, Parahi and Sylvia, youth worker Victoria, and youth leader Jenna attended the Manawatū, Horowhenua, Tararua (MHT) Diabetes Trust youth camp in October.

She said the camp was also a great place for young diabetics to learn about diabetes.

“As well as having fun, the kids also learn about their diabetes and gain independence in an informal but safe setting. We had a whole clinical team there to support the children. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to run this camp. When they come to camp for the first time, they’re in an environment where they are the majority rather than the minority. There’s that peer support and less isolation for them.”

Paxton-Quayde at Makahika Outdoor Pursuit Centre in Levin during the Manawatū, Horowhenua, Tararua (MHT) Diabetes Trust youth camp in October.

She said she was thankful to the team at Makahika Outdoor Pursuit Centre.

“We’ve been going there for years now and they’ve always been good to us. We want to thank the team there for another amazing camp.”



