There was plenty of fun to be had at the MHT Diabetes Trust youth camp in October.
The camp, a biennial event, took place at the Makahika Outdoor Pursuit Centre in Levin, said MHT (Manawatū, Horowhenua, Tararua) Diabetes Trust manager Marie Torr.
Sixteen young people aged 9-14 years from the Manawatū, Horowhenua, Tararua and Whanganui areas attended the two-day camp, which was jam-packed with activities, Torr said.
“They did the zipline, flying fox, a high-ropes course, bushwalks, laser tag, a crazy-costume contest, and of course toasted marshmallows over the campfire.”
Torr said the MHT Diabetes Trust worked with people in the North Island’s MidCentral region, helping those with diabetes by providing free diabetes education through registered nurses and dietitians. It also offers a variety of in-person and online courses, support groups, social events and camps.