Levin photographer Mariana Waculicz's new exhibition reveals the stories behind the faces of some teenage members of the town's former refugee community.
Levin photographer Mariana Waculicz’s new exhibition, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, is called From Struggle to Strengthand will give people insight into some of the challenges faced by the six teenagers featured, she said.
“The exhibit offers a closer look at their stories, helping viewers understand the real challenges faced by refugee students.”
Opening at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō on September 4, this will be Waculicz’s second exhibition. Her first exhibition Mangahuia featured locals connected to the Ōhau River and was held at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō in October 2017.
That exhibition focused on locals and their connection to the Ōhau River and nature, while this one takes a look at how education helps former refugees shape a new path in life, said Waculicz.
“It gave me a deep understanding of the difficulties faced by those seeking a fresh start here. I have experienced firsthand the joys and challenges of adapting to a new country.”
As the Red Cross Volunteer Programme lead in Levin, co-ordinating volunteers who support former refugee families as they settle in the district, Waculicz has built close connections and meaningful relationships with the refugee community in the town, she said.
“When the Ministry of Education approached me, it was the perfect opportunity to blend my passion for photography with my dedication to this cause.”
Going from the initial idea to the final exhibition took several months, she said.
“While the original goal was to have it ready by World Refugee Day in June, the extra time allowed me to carefully complete the photos, interviews and story writing. It was a significant commitment but it gave me the space to ensure the project was both complete and impactful.”
Her strong community connections helped her find her six student subjects, three who attend Waiopehu College and three from Horowhenua College.
While all six students are different, they also have some things in common, she said.
“In Levin, we currently have former refugee families from Columbia and Venezuela, for this exhibit all the students featured are from different regions in Columbia.”
Aside from their homeland, the six students had other things in common as well, said Waculicz.
“Their stories shared common themes of struggle and strength, which is reflected in the exhibit’s title. Key topics included past trauma, resilience, faith in God, hope and adaptation.”
Several of the photos are action shots, she said, as she loves capturing “real moments” as opposed to static, posed ones.
It’s those real moments that really tell a story, she said.
“I love how photography allows me to capture and convey powerful stories and emotions – it’s all about capturing the waiura, the spirit, of the moment ... Many people don’t realise how beautiful their lives, looks, or stories truly are.”
Under the “right light”, said Waculicz, “there’s beauty everywhere”.
“I feel a deep sense of fulfilment when I can reveal that hidden beauty ... that’s when I know my job is well done.”