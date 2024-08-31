“The exhibit captures their ongoing journeys, highlighting the challenges some are still facing and the progress they’re making. It showcases how education is helping to shape a better path for them.”

The topic of refugees and their stories is personal and professional for her, she said.

Originally from Brazil, Waculicz’s journey to New Zealand residency took nine years.

“It gave me a deep understanding of the difficulties faced by those seeking a fresh start here. I have experienced firsthand the joys and challenges of adapting to a new country.”

As the Red Cross Volunteer Programme lead in Levin, co-ordinating volunteers who support former refugee families as they settle in the district, Waculicz has built close connections and meaningful relationships with the refugee community in the town, she said.

“When the Ministry of Education approached me, it was the perfect opportunity to blend my passion for photography with my dedication to this cause.”

Going from the initial idea to the final exhibition took several months, she said.

“While the original goal was to have it ready by World Refugee Day in June, the extra time allowed me to carefully complete the photos, interviews and story writing. It was a significant commitment but it gave me the space to ensure the project was both complete and impactful.”

Karla Hinojosa, 14, from Columbia, is one of the six Levin students featured in photographer Mariana Waculicz's latest exhibition. Photo / Mariana Waculicz

Her strong community connections helped her find her six student subjects, three who attend Waiopehu College and three from Horowhenua College.

While all six students are different, they also have some things in common, she said.

“In Levin, we currently have former refugee families from Columbia and Venezuela, for this exhibit all the students featured are from different regions in Columbia.”

Aside from their homeland, the six students had other things in common as well, said Waculicz.

“Their stories shared common themes of struggle and strength, which is reflected in the exhibit’s title. Key topics included past trauma, resilience, faith in God, hope and adaptation.”

Those themes, as told by Waculicz in the stories that accompany the photographs, bring out the parts of their lives that people might not usually see, she said.

“The exhibit offers a closer look at their stories helping viewers understand the real challenges faced by refugee students.”

The stories, taken from the interviews Waculicz had with her six subjects, are presented in English and Spanish in the exhibition.

“Even though I’m fluent in Portuguese, I worked on improving my Spanish to better connect with my subjects.”

It was a challenge she embraced, she said.

“I ended up really enjoying the whole process ... it turned out to be the best approach for creating a cohesive and meaningful exhibition.”

Julian Erazo, 14, from Columbia, is among the students featured in the exhibition. Photo / Mariana Waculicz

Each student’s story is illustrated through four photos capturing different aspects of their lives, said Waculicz.

“A portrait, a family photo, one from their school environment and an activity they enjoy.”

The photographs, which have been printed by sponsors The Big Picture Lab in Wellington, are all in colour.

“I went with colour for the photos to really showcase the vibrant, warm culture of Columbia – black and white didn’t quite fit this project.”

Nature is Waculicz’s favourite backdrop, so the portrait photos were taken outside.

“I used the greenery of different parks around Levin to bring out a genuine and intimate look in their eyes, giving a true glimpse into their personalities.”

Several of the photos are action shots, she said, as she loves capturing “real moments” as opposed to static, posed ones.

It’s those real moments that really tell a story, she said.

“I love how photography allows me to capture and convey powerful stories and emotions – it’s all about capturing the waiura, the spirit, of the moment ... Many people don’t realise how beautiful their lives, looks, or stories truly are.”

Under the “right light”, said Waculicz, “there’s beauty everywhere”.

“I feel a deep sense of fulfilment when I can reveal that hidden beauty ... that’s when I know my job is well done.”

The details:

What: From Struggle to Strength – Portraits & Stories of Former Refugee Students

Where: Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery

When: September 4-September 30

Cost: Free, koha accepted

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.