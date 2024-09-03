Sara Allpress' Fashions in the Field look for 2024.
It’s the end of an era for fashionista Sara Allpress.
After four years of competing in Fashions in the Field, she’s taking a break to focus on her day job – teaching textiles at Levin Intermediate School.
“At the start of the 2023/24 season, I knew it would be my last as I wanted to give it a break and focus on teaching. It’s a little sad, being the end of an era, but it was an outlet for when I wasn’t teaching. But now since I am, I want to focus all my energy on that.”
Fashions in the Field is a yearly competition during horse racing season where punters dress up to the theme of race day. They compete in qualifying rounds at racing events around the country for one of the top spots in the final round, Ned Prix de Fashion.
Allpress ended her last season with a bang, placing in the top five of Ned Prix de Fashion.
She first started competing to fill in time during a five-year teaching break to raise her family.
“I wanted to fill in the time so I decided to enter. The first time I qualified for Ned Prix de Fashion was on Derby Day. I was wearing a black and white ensemble. I won 100,000 Hawaiian airline miles, which was pretty exciting.”
Allpress said she’s made a lot of amazing memories.
“One year I was in the top five and the top prize was heading to the Melbourne Cup. My friend Lily and I had made a promise that if either of us won, we’d take the other person with us. She ended up winning and stuck to her word so we both went to Melbourne Cup. That was an exciting time.”
She said she either makes or buys her dresses second-hand.
“I make most of my dresses and, if I don’t, I buy vintage. It’s a huge part of my ethos to be sustainable and it’s important to reuse and recycle to stop fast-fashion.”
Allpress said she’s happy with her decision to stop competing.
“I love my job, I like teaching creativeness, giving the students skills that they can create with. I like teaching creativity. I teach them how to sew but also about the creative process and how to make things with their hands ... I may decide to compete again, who knows? We’ll have to wait and see.”