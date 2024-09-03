“For the past three to four years I’ve been in the top five, which is always a good feeling.”

Allpress earned her spot at the Wellington Cup Day wearing a yellow and white flock paired with a matching floral hat.

“I liked that look. A part of Fashions in the Field is the use of hats and I’ve been so lucky that I’ve had mine made locally.”

She first started competing to fill in time during a five-year teaching break to raise her family.

“I wanted to fill in the time so I decided to enter. The first time I qualified for Ned Prix de Fashion was on Derby Day. I was wearing a black and white ensemble. I won 100,000 Hawaiian airline miles, which was pretty exciting.”

Sara Allpress' Derby Day dress, which won her 100,000 Hawaiian airline miles.

Allpress said she’s made a lot of amazing memories.

“One year I was in the top five and the top prize was heading to the Melbourne Cup. My friend Lily and I had made a promise that if either of us won, we’d take the other person with us. She ended up winning and stuck to her word so we both went to Melbourne Cup. That was an exciting time.”

She said she either makes or buys her dresses second-hand.

“I make most of my dresses and, if I don’t, I buy vintage. It’s a huge part of my ethos to be sustainable and it’s important to reuse and recycle to stop fast-fashion.”

Allpress said she’s happy with her decision to stop competing.

“I love my job, I like teaching creativeness, giving the students skills that they can create with. I like teaching creativity. I teach them how to sew but also about the creative process and how to make things with their hands ... I may decide to compete again, who knows? We’ll have to wait and see.”