The shuttles are completely free to use and provide people in isolated Horowhenua towns with transportation to Foxton, Levin, and Palmerston North for health and wellbeing purposes, such as medical appointments, hairdressing appointments, and more.

The centre fundraised for their fourth vehicle, a Kia Seltos, through their op shop and by running weekly garage sales, and the fifth, a Toyota Rav 4 hybrid, has been donated to them by the Horowhenua New Zealand Trust.

Brenton said once they get the fifth shuttle it will be mainly used for transporting people to Foxton and back, as the other shuttles can be gone for some time when taking people further away.

“We’re calling it a companion car.”

The shuttles combined do about 50-60 runs a week and 120,000km a year, but with the fifth shuttle on the way, Brenton said they’re expecting that number to go up to about 150,000km.

The community centre, which has about 45 volunteers, offers lots of other services for the community too.

They have clinic rooms that host various free services, such as a monthly respiratory clinic, monthly visits from SeniorNet to help people with IT issues, a fortnightly mental health counsellor, monthly community law meetings, weekly AA meetings, and a weekly district health nurse.

Brenton said they are always looking for more volunteers, and people can do anything from cleaning up the gardens to working in the op shop.

“We let people do what they want to do, and we don’t ask anyone to do anything they don’t want to.”



