Coastguard Tautiaki Moana is working with the New Zealand Sport Fishing Council and local fishing and boating clubs to host bar crossing seminars across the country. On Saturday, September 21, fisherman are invited to hear about the Foxton bar at the Manawatū Marine Boating Club.

A free seminar will help keep Manawatū fishers safe this summer.

On Saturday, September 21, local Coastguard volunteers are holding a seminar focusing on the Foxton bar. The seminar will cover the bar’s features, understanding weather conditions and other tips for boaties planning to cross the bar.

The seminar is one of several in the nationwide Bar Awareness Roadshow campaign launched by Coastguard Tautiaki Moana alongside the New Zealand Sport Fishing Council with support from local boating and fishing clubs.

Coastguard Tautiaki Moana community engagement manager Nātia Tucker said understanding the risks of rivers and harbour bar crossings was critical for anyone going out on the water.

“Things can happen even to the most experienced boatie, whether it’s their first or 100th time crossing. We know that bars change all the time, so our bar awareness seminars and accompanying videos offer practical, up-to-date advice from local volunteers and experts who cross these bars regularly.”