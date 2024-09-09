Advertisement
Free seminar aims to boost safety for Manawatū's fishers this summer

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Coastguard Tautiaki Moana is working with the New Zealand Sport Fishing Council and local fishing and boating clubs to host bar crossing seminars across the country. On Saturday, September 21, fisherman are invited to hear about the Foxton bar at the Manawatū Marine Boating Club.

A free seminar will help keep Manawatū fishers safe this summer.

On Saturday, September 21, local Coastguard volunteers are holding a seminar focusing on the Foxton bar. The seminar will cover the bar’s features, understanding weather conditions and other tips for boaties planning to cross the bar.

The seminar is one of several in the nationwide Bar Awareness Roadshow campaign launched by Coastguard Tautiaki Moana alongside the New Zealand Sport Fishing Council with support from local boating and fishing clubs.

Coastguard Tautiaki Moana community engagement manager Nātia Tucker said understanding the risks of rivers and harbour bar crossings was critical for anyone going out on the water.

“Things can happen even to the most experienced boatie, whether it’s their first or 100th time crossing. We know that bars change all the time, so our bar awareness seminars and accompanying videos offer practical, up-to-date advice from local volunteers and experts who cross these bars regularly.”

In the past decade there have been 31 deaths associated with bar crossings. Of those 31, a high proportion were from one of New Zealand’s many ethnic communities, including Chinese, Cook Islands Māori, Thai and Tongan, says Coastguard bar safety programme lead Simon Marshall.

Marshall said to ensure the seminars were accessible for everyone, the educational videos had been released with translated subtitles for seven languages: te reo Māori, Chinese, Samoan, Tongan, Cook Islands Māori, Fijian and Thai.

“We want our videos to be accessible to a wide range of New Zealanders, especially for some of whom English is a second language. Of course, we still encourage them to attend a seminar in their region to get the most up-to-date information on their local bar.”

New Zealand Sport Fishing Council communications and operations lead Mike Plant said the council was invested in making sure people made it home safely after a day on the water.

“That’s why we have teamed up with the Coastguard to roll out this programme. Even the fish of a lifetime is not worth losing your life over.”

The Details

What: Bar crossing seminar, Manawatū (Foxton bar)

When: Saturday, September 21, 1.30pm-3.30pm

Where: Manawatū Marine Boating Club, Foxton Beach

Register: Go to humanitix.com and search “Coastguard”


