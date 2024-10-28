Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Foxton’s Spring Music-Fest ′24: Free live music, food and fun for all ages

Ilona Hanne
By
News director Lower North Island communities·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Ensemble band Brasso will be part of the musical line-up at this weekend's Spring Music-Fest '24 Foxton.

Ensemble band Brasso will be part of the musical line-up at this weekend's Spring Music-Fest '24 Foxton.

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom will be alive with the sound of music this Saturday, when musicians take to the stage for a community day of free live music.

Spring Music-Fest ′24 Foxton will run for five hours and is part of a series of free spring community music events organised by Music Festivals & Events NZ. The series features a total of six events held throughout spring in Feilding, Marton, Ōtaki, Kāpiti and Paekākāriki as well as Foxton, said event organiser Chris Craddock.

The events bring free, live music to the community and feature performances by “professional calibre musicians,” he said.

The day will start at 11am with opening act Chrissy Kerr, a singer/songwriter and guitarist from Feilding. Her musical journey is influenced by a consortium of genres, particularly jazz, blues, grunge and rock and she is set to perform a mix of crowd-favourite chart-toppers, Craddock said.

Kerr will be followed by duo Table for Two at noon. Table for Two consists of Kirsty and Lucretia, a pianist/singer act who perform a wide range classic covers.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The day’s line-up also features Kāpiti-based Latin American jazz ensemble Brasso. The 12-piece band will bring their unique take on popular jazz to the stage, led by David Langley and featuring vocalist/drummer Bob Glensor. Craddock said the band is sure to “charm the crowd” with a mix of classic jazz and their own original compositions.

Feilding's Chrissy Kerr is the opening act at this weekend's Spring Music-Fest '24 Foxton.
Feilding's Chrissy Kerr is the opening act at this weekend's Spring Music-Fest '24 Foxton.

The crowd will be singing along when Clint Taylor performs, Craddock said. The ensemble features three musicians and will entertain with a diverse repertoire of classic favourites covering a range of genres from pop and classic rock to country.

The final act of the day is The Getaway, a professional working covers band from Rangitīkei, Craddock said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“They’ll take the stage with a soulful, upbeat performance featuring a rock and reggae influence.”

The event, supported by One Foundation, will also feature a free children’s bouncy castle for the little ones, Craddock said.

Food will also be available for purchase.

The Details:

What: Spring Music-Fest ‘24 – Foxton

When: Saturday, November 2. 11am - 4pm

Where: Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom. Wet weather venue: The Stroom Library

Cost: Free

Details: Contact event organiser Chris Craddock on 027 410 2420 or visit the event Facebook page: www.facebook.com/KapitiMusicFestival.

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle