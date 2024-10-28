Ensemble band Brasso will be part of the musical line-up at this weekend's Spring Music-Fest '24 Foxton.

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom will be alive with the sound of music this Saturday, when musicians take to the stage for a community day of free live music.

Spring Music-Fest ′24 Foxton will run for five hours and is part of a series of free spring community music events organised by Music Festivals & Events NZ. The series features a total of six events held throughout spring in Feilding, Marton, Ōtaki, Kāpiti and Paekākāriki as well as Foxton, said event organiser Chris Craddock.

The events bring free, live music to the community and feature performances by “professional calibre musicians,” he said.

The day will start at 11am with opening act Chrissy Kerr, a singer/songwriter and guitarist from Feilding. Her musical journey is influenced by a consortium of genres, particularly jazz, blues, grunge and rock and she is set to perform a mix of crowd-favourite chart-toppers, Craddock said.

Kerr will be followed by duo Table for Two at noon. Table for Two consists of Kirsty and Lucretia, a pianist/singer act who perform a wide range classic covers.