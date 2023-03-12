Foxton's old Courthouse occupies a prime position on the north side of the town's Main St.

Foxton’s historic Courthouse is one of the most admired and photographed buildings in the town and has been an important local amenity and landmark since it was built in 1929.

Foxton Historical Society and the Horowhenua District Council are working together to plan for the structural work needed to bring the building up to suitable seismic standard, along with adding modern amenities which will enable a wide range of uses by the Foxton community, said society co-chairman Jim Harper.

“This planning phase of work to restore the Courthouse is funded through a $80,000 grant to the council which has been provided from the Government’s ‘Better Off’ funding programme. This work will be led by the council’s Property Group.

Inside Foxton's old Courthouse.

“The Courthouse building has been home to the Foxton Historical Society for 30 years, but eight years ago it was designated an earthquake-prone building and was closed for museum use. Since closure there has been considerable community interest in, and concern about its future.

“Uncertainty about the future of the Courthouse is now all but removed. Planning work is under way; there is funding for that work; and the Foxton Historical Society has a draft Concept Plan for the future use of the Courthouse Building.”

Some additional innovative on-site activities are planned for when the building is restored. For example, holding live theatre-style courtroom trials in the Courtroom.

Image 1 of 5 : Ceiling in Foxton's old court house.

The society will hold its 2023 Annual General Meeting on Sunday, March 19 at 1pm in the Rotary Room annex alongside MAVtech Museum in Avenue Rd. All are welcome to learn about the next steps in this exciting restoration project and the society’s vision for future use of the building.



