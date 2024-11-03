Before the matter went to the vote, it was debated for 45 minutes. Before debate started, councillor Piri-Hira Tukapua removed herself from the table citing a conflict of interest.

When it came to the vote, a division was called for, with Mayor Bernie Wanden, Deputy Mayor David Allen and councillors Justin Tamahana, Clint Grimstone, Nina Hori Te Pa, Alan Young and Ross Branigan voting in favour of the sale.

Councillors Mike Bake, Jonathan Procter, Sam Jennings and Paul Olsen voted against.

There are conditions placed on the sale, with council having the right to buy the building back if the conditions are not met. The conditions are that the hall remains open to the community and is not demolished, and that earthquake strengthening is undertaken and completed by 2037.

During the debate, councillor Justin Tamihana called the hall a taonga.

“I think it’s important for the council to continue to support community needs and access to such an important community asset.”

He said the council should celebrate iwi and community groups working together.

“The iwi and hapū are supporting this process alongside the Foxton War Memorial Society who represent a very large and different sector of community groups from the Foxton and Foxton Beach area. They don’t represent a single entity but a broader community area.”

He said he wanted Foxton to continue to have a place that honours and celebrates retired servicemen.

“This celebrates what they mean to our district and country. I want to continue to support and champion this taonga for future generations just as many of us have enjoyed this site in our own time ... We have a very significant group that has come together to be the champion of their community and so I stand by them and the work they’ve undertaken.”

Councillor Barker spoke against selling the building.

“It’s $500,000 of ratepayer assets on a good day. For me, on behalf of those ratepayers, there are too many ifs, buts and maybes about this agreement. Particularly regarding who owns this considering it is a community asset. So on good conscience, I won’t be supporting it.”

Councillor Jennings said he was on the fence.

“On one hand, I think like you, Mr Mayor, that let’s give them a go, let’s give them a chance with suitable safeguards. But then another piece of me says we’ll be setting up for failure because this has always been an issue, the viability of continuing to operate the hall as it has been and the dream that the building can complete earthquake strengthening at minimal costs. Looking through the numbers it doesn’t stack up.”

He said in 2014, it was assessed the cost to strengthen the building was $600,000. This year, a similar assessment was done and the cost had increased to an estimated $1.5 million-$2m.

“We may think we’re setting up a group with an asset but I think we’re saddling them with a liability. I think we might be kicking the can down the road and end up in the same position where we come to the sudden and abrupt realisation that it’s not viable to upgrade and retain the hall as it is.”

Mayor Bernie Wanden spoke in favour of selling the building, stating the issue has been ongoing.

“I’m surprised it’s still on the table, but we have to recognise the fact the community asked us to revisit this and some people may think addressing the berm issue is something not to be done but again it’s recognising what the community has done. Regardless of the assessment of whether total community support I still believe have to recognise the community ask us to maintain this facility as a community asset.”

He said he supported the decision to sell the building.

“I believe this group deserves the opportunity to make the facility a sustainable environment and contribute to the community. Cause if they don’t, we’re back to square one. I always think there’ll be what-ifs so they deserve the opportunity to make it happen.”

Speaking after the meeting, FWMHS spokeswoman Nola Fox said the society was “rapt” with the decision.

“We’re eager to start working with hapū. We have a memorandum of understanding to complete and hapū have a sales and purchases agreement with the council to finalise. We’re hoping to get this all sorted quickly so we can move forward and capture as many of the summertime activities and fundraising opportunities as we can.”