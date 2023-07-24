Foxton to stage ‘The Pink Hammer’

A sneak peek at Foxton Little Theatre's mid-winter show 'The Pink Hammer'.

Foxton Little Theatre has taken on the comedy-drama The Pink Hammer as its mid-year production, which promises to tickle funny bones and touch hearts.

The Pink Hammer has been described as a hilarious and heart-warming Kiwi comedy about unlikely friendships and finding empowerment with power tools.

The show centres around four women who arrive at a suburban workshop for a women’s carpentry class, only to find that their teacher, Maggie, has absconded with their course fees and abandoned her husband, Woody.

At first, Woody’s anger at his now-ex-wife mixes with his resentment of this female invasion of his mancave, but the women persuade this reluctant (and unemployed) chippie to teach them carpentry skills.

His neatly ordered sanctuary will never be the same, and neither will they. The show’s dynamic is bolstered by the fact there’s no need for set changes as the entire play is set in Woody’s mancave. Real power tools are used as props.

There are four women and one man in the cast: Louise (Lisa Frith), Helen (Jillene Durham), Annabel (Petrina Paxie), Siobhan (Anna Berry) and Woody (Aaron Rolls).

Show director Colleen O’Leary said by coincidence, the script has the occasional reference to local places and landmarks in Manawatū and Horowhenua.

“It’s a great play, great characters. It’s a story of empowerment. Each [character] has a story and a reason for enrolling in the class, and each is empowered in some way,” she said.

“It’s a comedy - it’s been a fun one to direct - but it makes you think and it is quite sad in places... strength of character shines through.”

“They’re a wonderful cast.”

The play was written by successful New Zealand actress, poet and playwright Michele Amas, who died after a long battle with cancer in 2016. She began writing for stage in 2013 and finished writing The Pink Hammer in 2014.

It was met immediately with favourable reviews and has been performed widely throughout New Zealand.

Chris Moore (the Press): “Together, this cast of five nailed a comedy which, despite all its outward affability and talent to amuse, reveals something deeper about human relationships.”

Kate Divett (Backstage Christchurch): “It is a charming, gently funny meditation on friendship, feminism and the assumptions we make about others.”

Lindsay Clark (Theatreview): “One by one, we meet the women whose developing stories are the real meat of the play, together with that of with their impromptu host.”

The Pink Hammer runs from August 11 – 26, on Friday and Saturdays only, albeit with a dinner option on Saturdays. Bookings can be made at Property Brokers, Main St, Foxton.

Entry fees: Show only: $25; dinner and show: $45. Each performance starts at 7.30pm. Opening night special: two seats for the price of one.

Warning: Dialogue includes some strong language.

