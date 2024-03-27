Military historian and former Massey University Professor of War Studies Lt Col (Ret’d) Glyn Harper is coming to Foxton to talk about our Cold War era.

The freewheeling “sixties” marked a profound change in the outlook of a generation.

The Cold War was a major reason for the significant shifts in societal attitudes and values.

In this decade, both the Soviet Union and America faced off in proxy wars (Vietnam) and with brinkmanship (Cuban Missile crisis) while each undertook significant espionage. It seemed to many that Barry McGuire’s anthem Eve of Destruction perhaps accurately predicted worldwide societal collapse.

Movies, songs and art increasingly challenged authority in all forms. As Bob Dylan sang, “The times they are a-changing”. Racial and gender discrimination, militarism and the arms race became key concerns of a new generation and protests became widespread.

Foxton Te Awahou Lions is hosting a presentation, The Cold War in the Decade of Sex, Drugs and Rock ‘n Roll by military historian and former Massey University Professor of War Studies Lt Col (Ret’d) Glyn Harper. This presentation will tell the story with considerable New Zealand content.

Fear and fascination with the Cold War – plus some paranoia - was also reflected in many contemporary movies and TV. Audiences in New Zealand enjoyed spy thrillers, apocalyptic movies and spoofs – such as the James Bond movies, Dr Strangelove and the Get Smart TV series. Spy thriller novels were bestsellers too.

As with youth in other Western countries, many young New Zealanders embraced the cultural change and the challenges being posed to the established order. For its part, the Government enhanced its own alliances and security services. Glyn will describe these developments, the social tensions raised as a result, and will also tell some NZ spy stories.

This Foxton Te Awahou Lions Fundraising event will be held at 7pm, in the Foxton and Beach Bowling Club rooms, Wednesday, April 17 – cash entry $10. All profits will be returned to the community.