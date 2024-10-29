Maddi said it was their first time setting up a stall at the Foxton Spring Fling.

“It’s been a lot of fun and we had quite a few people come along and have a look. We all wanted to make some extra pocket money by creating something we enjoy making.”

Image 1 of 17 : The Foxton Volunteer Fire Brigade demonstrated what a kitchen fire looks like at the Foxton Spring Fling on Sunday, October 27. Photo / Alyssa Smith

For some of the younger Spring Fling visitors, it wasn’t the stalls that were most interesting, but the sweet treats on offer and the chance to explore some of Foxton’s static attractions.

Ryland Wright, 5, enjoyed the chance to get a close up look at Foxton’s Palmerston Steam Engine replica, which sits on the corner of Main St and Avenue Rd.

“I think the machine is cool.”

He said it was his first Spring Fling, but he’s had lots of fun.

“I had lots of candyfloss.”

Ryland Wright, 5, explored the Palmerston steam engine at the Foxton Spring Fling on Sunday, October 27. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Rose Latter, 6, spent some time at the Frontier Paintball stall, having a go at hitting targets with the paintballs to win a prize. She said it was a lot of fun.

“I even won a lollypop. It was super cool.”

Rose Latter, 6, tries out paintball at the Frontier Paintball stall during the Foxton Spring Fling on Sunday, October 27. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Event treasurer Amanda Morris said the day was fantastic, with a great sunny start meaning people had plenty of time to enjoy all of the fun of the fair, before the rain joined the party at around 1pm.

“It was really humming but then unfortunately the heavens opened up and down it poured. It’s a little bit annoying but regardless, we had a fantastic morning of it.”

She said there were lots of people enjoying the day.

“There were lots of people. It was a fantastic event. It’s a shame about the rain but these things can’t be helped.”