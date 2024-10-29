Caitlin Sexton, 11, Maycee Bull, 12, Maddi Cherrie and Taynah Lineham, both 11, were selling customisable bracelets and other craft items at the Foxton Spring Fling on Sunday, October 27. Photo / Alyssa Smith
The sun came out, as did the crowds, on Sunday for Foxton’s annual Spring Fling event.
With over 180 stalls, food trucks, a kids’ area, and even paintball, the annual event offered plenty to see and do.
For friends Caitlin Sexton, 11, Maycee Bull, 12, Maddi Cherrie and Taynah Lineham, both 11, it also provided the chance to make some extra pocket money by selling a range of crafts.
Maycee said they offered customers unique customised bracelets.
“They get to choose how it looks by deciding the colours and charms of the bracelet.
Ryland Wright, 5, enjoyed the chance to get a close up look at Foxton’s Palmerston Steam Engine replica, which sits on the corner of Main St and Avenue Rd.
“I think the machine is cool.”
He said it was his first Spring Fling, but he’s had lots of fun.
“I had lots of candyfloss.”
Rose Latter, 6, spent some time at the Frontier Paintball stall, having a go at hitting targets with the paintballs to win a prize. She said it was a lot of fun.
“I even won a lollypop. It was super cool.”
Event treasurer Amanda Morris said the day was fantastic, with a great sunny start meaning people had plenty of time to enjoy all of the fun of the fair, before the rain joined the party at around 1pm.
“It was really humming but then unfortunately the heavens opened up and down it poured. It’s a little bit annoying but regardless, we had a fantastic morning of it.”
She said there were lots of people enjoying the day.
“There were lots of people. It was a fantastic event. It’s a shame about the rain but these things can’t be helped.”