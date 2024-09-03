Los’e said that before the rebuilding work started in 2023, the school had regular problems with the water tightness of some of its buildings, resulting in major leaks.

Various modifications were undertaken over the years to combat the problem, but the issues didn’t completely abate, and a bigger rebuild project became more and more desirable over time.

The rebuild was funded by the Government, which gave the school $3.5m for improvements.

An image of Foxton District School, now Foxton Primary School, from 1947. Principal James Los'e said the new building is a celebration of the school's history and future.

Los’e, who became principal in 2023, said they made makeshift classrooms in the kitchen, library, hall, and staffroom throughout the project.

From September 23, 2023, the staff taught the school’s 63 pupils in those rooms, while Palmerston North based Aisles Construction worked on the rebuild.

“We looked at portable classrooms but there was just no room in the budget, so we made do with what we had. The staff and students were excellent in working in the conditions we had.”

The rebuild still has touches of the old school, with the original main walls, roof and trusses used, Los’e said.

“It was a way to keep some of the school’s history.”

He said that other than that, the building is completely new and purpose-built with offices, a printing room, breakout rooms, a covered deck, and cooking facilities.

The school offers lessons taught in both te reo Māori and English.

“Our rumaki class, which has composite classes for years 0 to 4 and then 5 to 8, 90% of the instructional teaching is given in te reo. In our bilingual class, which runs the same composite class system, 37 to 40% of our instructional teaching is given in te reo, with the rest in English.

“All of our classes follow the New Zealand curriculum and we teach English, reading, writing, and maths as well. We’ve just incorporated te reo into that learning.”

He said the opening is a way to celebrate where the school has been and where it’s going.

“It’s a journey of 168 years of the people who have been here. I’m the 37th principal of the school and I’ve been honoured to be a part of this new step forward. All the principals before me have left their footprints in the sand for me to follow.”

He said with the new building comes some other changes for Foxton Primary School pupils.

“It’s about changing the school. We want to grow as a school and I believe this is a way to do that.”

Changes include behavioural and attendance management programmes and end-of-year trips.

“Starting last year, with the help of sponsors, we’ve been able to send our year 8 students to the Gold Coast to learn about Aboriginal culture and to have fun at the theme parks. We’ve also sent our junior students to Hawke’s Bay for a camp. It’s a way to reward them for a year of good and hard work.”

He said he hopes the community will come and celebrate the opening on September 13.

“There’s been a lot of back-breaking work in the background and I’ve been lucky enough to be the principal during this time. It’ll be great to celebrate this new build as well as we’re we going as a a school with our community. We’re part of the community and we want the community to become a part of us.”















