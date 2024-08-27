Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Foxton Loop Race: Paddlers enjoy fine weather and strong gusts at race

Horowhenua Chronicle
3 mins to read
The Foxton Loop Race attracted 57 competitors. Photo / Sharlene Winiata

The Foxton Loop Race attracted 57 competitors. Photo / Sharlene Winiata

Paddlers had both gusty northwesterly winds and some fine weather in the 33rd annual Foxton Loop Race over the weekend.

57 contestants in a range of waka ama, multisport kayaks, sea kayaks, surf skis, recreational kayaks and a lone stand-up paddle boarder paddled either the 3km, 6km or 12 km courses.

The youngest paddler was 11 years old and the oldest was 78.

While the opening of the Moutoa Floodgates on Monday caused some concern, the water receded well even with constant rain threats, especially from the Hawkes Bay and Wairarapa catchment areas. The Te Awahou Riverside Reserve only suffered minor silt deposits settling on the concrete boat ramp and pathways.

On the Loop waterway itself, one of the concerns was a breakaway of vegetation from the flooded riverbanks. They temporarily blocked sections of the river loop as high tide drifted them past the start line 30 minutes before the event.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Organiser Daniel Cudby from the Foxton Surf Life Saving Club said despite concerns, the day ran smoothly.

“The day was good and the weather was nice. It all worked out in the end.”

The youngest paddler at the Foxton Loop Race was 11 years old and the oldest was 78. Photo / Sharlene Winiata
The youngest paddler at the Foxton Loop Race was 11 years old and the oldest was 78. Photo / Sharlene Winiata

Results:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

3km overall: 1st Pip Randall, 2nd Theo Miners, 3rd Andy Burns. 3km 12 and under: Pip Randall. 3km 14 and under: Theo Miners. 3km Masters 40-and-up: Andy Burns.

6km overall: 1st Mia Parker, 2nd Finn Martin, 3rd Nathan Eloff. 6km 14 and under K1: 1st Mia Parker, 2nd Finn Martin. 6km 14 and under ski/ multisport boat: 1st Ella Connor, 2nd Isabella Bethell, 3rd Milla Heal. 6km 16 and under K1: 1st Nathan Eloff, 2nd Katya Cameron-Bennett. 6km 16 and under ski/multisport boat: 1st George Fell, 2nd Paige Rarere-Lester. 6km K2 doubles: Stuart Bevan and Wayne Gedye. 6km Masters 40-and-up: Max Grant. Recreational 6km: 1st Mel Grant, 2nd Darryn Welham. 6km all ages: Suzanne Weeks.

12km overall: 1st Noah Delany, 2nd Daniel Driskel, 3rd Grant Morrish. 12km 16 and under ski/multisport boat: Joshua Bethell. 12km two-person waka: Nick Crowe and Vic Young. 12km 18 and under K1: Jack Cooper. 12km Masters 35-44: Daniel Driskel. 12km Masters 55-64: Grant Morrish. 12km K2 doubles: Connor Sleep and Jasper Miners. 12km multicraft: James Coubrough. 12km 18 and under multisport: 1st Noah Delany, 2nd Sam Jones 3rd: Bruno Joli. 12km Masters 40-and-up multisport: 1st Chester Burt, 2nd Craig Martin, 3rd John Toomath. 12km multisport open: 1st Jack Foley, 2nd Zac Reid, 3rd Shane Tebbutt. 12km Masters 40 and up waka ama singles: 1st Troy Hunter, 2nd Jonathon Alsop, 3rd Venise Clark. 12km waka ama open: Amiria Paranihi.

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle