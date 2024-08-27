The Foxton Loop Race attracted 57 competitors. Photo / Sharlene Winiata

Paddlers had both gusty northwesterly winds and some fine weather in the 33rd annual Foxton Loop Race over the weekend.

57 contestants in a range of waka ama, multisport kayaks, sea kayaks, surf skis, recreational kayaks and a lone stand-up paddle boarder paddled either the 3km, 6km or 12 km courses.

The youngest paddler was 11 years old and the oldest was 78.

While the opening of the Moutoa Floodgates on Monday caused some concern, the water receded well even with constant rain threats, especially from the Hawkes Bay and Wairarapa catchment areas. The Te Awahou Riverside Reserve only suffered minor silt deposits settling on the concrete boat ramp and pathways.

On the Loop waterway itself, one of the concerns was a breakaway of vegetation from the flooded riverbanks. They temporarily blocked sections of the river loop as high tide drifted them past the start line 30 minutes before the event.