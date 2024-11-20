Gary ‘Gazza’ Stewart is showing his support for America’s new President-elect all the way from Foxton.
Stewart has a collection of flags he flies for special occasions and last week, he was flying his Trump Make America Great Again (Maga) flag.
“I watched the election live and the writing was on the wall, so I thought I’d put the flags up.”
The flag received plenty of attention, with many people stopping and taking photos, he said.
“I’d see people driving past and turning their heads to have a look. I have some neighbours who moved over here from Texas. They’re Republicans and they love it.”