Gary Stewart has a collection of flags that he picks and chooses from to fly. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stewart has had the Trump Maga flag for three years, he said.

“My daughter is also a Trump supporter and she got me the flag. I’ve certainly had a lot of fun with it.”

Stewart understood there are mixed views of Donald Trump.

“I know he’s got a few haters and what I say to that is I know Trump had problems in the past but we’ve got to move forward from that.

“I think Trump was the ideal choice because he can talk to people in a way that makes them listen. The world is a mess with all of the wars and innocent people dying so we needed someone in power that knows how to effectively communicate with people. I hope he brings peace to the world.”

Stewart regularly swaps out his collection of flags. He is now flying the French, All Blacks and New Zealand flags, a flag dedicated to his late wife, Bonnie.

“My wife passed away recently so I’ve got her flag up on the main pole. I then have most of the country flags. I love my rugby so in rugby season, I fly my All Black flag alongside the flag of the country they are playing. I’ve got a New Zealand flag that I fly every day. People always turn their heads to see which flags I’m flying.”

Gary Stewart flies a flag dedicated to his late wife, Bonnie. Photo / Alyssa Smith

He enjoys sharing his collection of flags with others.

“I do it to have a bit of fun and to give people a bit of joy. I think if we all try to do something that might make someone’s day, we should do it.”



