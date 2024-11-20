Advertisement
Foxton local Gary Stewart flies Trump Maga flag in support of US president

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Foxton local Gary Stewart with his Trump Make America Great Again (MAGA) flag. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Gary ‘Gazza’ Stewart is showing his support for America’s new President-elect all the way from Foxton.

Stewart has a collection of flags he flies for special occasions and last week, he was flying his Trump Make America Great Again (Maga) flag.

“I watched the election live and the writing was on the wall, so I thought I’d put the flags up.”

The flag received plenty of attention, with many people stopping and taking photos, he said.

“I’d see people driving past and turning their heads to have a look. I have some neighbours who moved over here from Texas. They’re Republicans and they love it.”

Gary Stewart has a collection of flags that he picks and chooses from to fly. Photo / Alyssa Smith
Stewart has had the Trump Maga flag for three years, he said.

“My daughter is also a Trump supporter and she got me the flag. I’ve certainly had a lot of fun with it.”

Stewart understood there are mixed views of Donald Trump.

“I know he’s got a few haters and what I say to that is I know Trump had problems in the past but we’ve got to move forward from that.

“I think Trump was the ideal choice because he can talk to people in a way that makes them listen. The world is a mess with all of the wars and innocent people dying so we needed someone in power that knows how to effectively communicate with people. I hope he brings peace to the world.”

Stewart regularly swaps out his collection of flags. He is now flying the French, All Blacks and New Zealand flags, a flag dedicated to his late wife, Bonnie.

“My wife passed away recently so I’ve got her flag up on the main pole. I then have most of the country flags. I love my rugby so in rugby season, I fly my All Black flag alongside the flag of the country they are playing. I’ve got a New Zealand flag that I fly every day. People always turn their heads to see which flags I’m flying.”

Gary Stewart flies a flag dedicated to his late wife, Bonnie. Photo / Alyssa Smith
He enjoys sharing his collection of flags with others.

“I do it to have a bit of fun and to give people a bit of joy. I think if we all try to do something that might make someone’s day, we should do it.”


