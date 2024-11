The cast of Twas the Fight Before Christmas, from left: Stella (Emily Joan), Mary (Carolyn O’Fallon), Desmond (Nathan Webb), Ivy (Angela Jones), Mandy (Kiana White) and Jean Pierre (Carl Terry).

A Christmas comedy is coming to Foxton Little Theatre.

’Twas the Fight Before Christmas, written by New Zealand playwright Devon Willamson and directed by Lisa Collinson, opens this month.

For Collinson, the show is the first she’s directed.

“It is a play that promises to tickle funny bones and touch hearts. Think your family is complicated? Meet the most dysfunctional family you can imagine as they try to navigate Christmas.”

She said the show is perfect for Christmas.