“My favourite part of the show is the last day they’re in the cabin. They’re starting to get on again and everything’s working out. It is a great setting. The show itself is all about tears, laughter and hijinks. There are unexpected things revealed.”

She said having a season of Social Climbers at Little Theatre has been decades in the making.

“I first looked at it many years ago when it was popular in the 90s. At that time, I was doing a similar show called Sisters so I thought I would wait. When Social Climbers was updated, I looked at it again and thought it would be awesome to do. It’s got six women of various ages and they’re teachers, which struck a chord with me as I’m a teacher myself.”

She said finding the perfect cast for the show was easy, with Little Theatre having a wealth of talent.

“I had a group of women who were in last year’s Pink Hammer and they were quite keen to do another show so it all fell into place. They are a wonderful cast and have all worked hard to bring this to life.”

O’Leary said there are two different session times to make the production accessible and to help fit in with people’s busy schedules.

“Our Friday night viewings are show only but on Saturday we have the show and dinner options. Some people may only want to see the show while others want dinner and to watch. Having both options is a way to accommodate all.”

She said the community is always supportive of the theatre.

“They do back us quite well and I’m expecting the same this time. I can’t wait for the season to start and for people to see this fantastic play.”

The Details:

What: Foxton Little Theatre’s Social Climbers

When: Fridays and Saturdays 7.30pm with the first session on Friday, August 4 and the last session on Saturday, August 24

Where: 5 Main St, Foxton

Tickets: Book tickets at Foxton Property Brokers by phoning 06 363 0022 during business hours Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm. Fridays $25 per person, Saturdays with dinner $45