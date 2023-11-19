Foxton's old courthouse occupies a prime position on the north side of the town's Main St.

Foxton's old courthouse occupies a prime position on the north side of the town's Main St.

Restoration of Foxton’s old courthouse is underway. Structural engineering and geotech surveys are being done, which will form the basis for a plan for restoration. Miyamoto International NZ engineers have been contracted by the council, in consultation with the Foxton Historical Society, to prepare the engineering report and plan.

Their site work, which began earlier this week, will include inspection of the courthouse attic, subfloor and external foundations.

They have already gathered a comprehensive range of key information, that will inform design proposals for strengthening and upgrading the building.

Two test holes were dug and uncovered the construction method and depth of foundations. The subfloor and roof space have been inspected and detailed measurements taken of structural elements. This data will be used to construct a detailed computer-based model of the building.

The brick taken from Foxton's old courthouse.

The company said the test pits were dug to confirm the foundations and its type.

Electronic instruments detected metal ties, reinforcing in columns and brickwork, and camera probes filmed deep inside hidden spaces.

To enable key issues to be investigated - the depth and condition of the wall cavity and wire ties between the two layers of single brick - Jim Harper, co-chair of the Foxton Historical Society, surgically removed one brick, to enable engineers to film inside the wall.

Behind the removed brick another brick wall can be seen. Foxton Old Court House.

“The brick removed is in perfect condition and has the makers name clearly visible in full,” Harper said.

He also discovered that a bench cabinet, possibly dating back five decades, hid access to the subfloor. The original hatch had been hidden for years.

Deciding that the sink bench is not really a Foxton heritage treasure, Jim removed a section of bench (which can be reinstated). Peeking below the floor he made some interesting discoveries.

“The first discovery was a part-brick which answers the question about where the bricks that constructed the Courthouse came from - namely, the firm Brick & Pipes Ltd, of Palmerston North.

Foxton Historical Society co-chair Jim Harper attempts to carefully remove a brick from Foxton's Old Courthouse in order to confirm where the bricks were made.

“Given the timing of the courthouse’s construction (1929), the bricks will have been ‘cooked’ in the firm’s Hoffman kiln, which is now a preserved heritage building in Featherston Street, Roslyn. The clay used will have come from what is now Edwards Pit Park,” Harper said.

The building has been closed for the past decades and holds a number of treasures, including old maps of the town and the original judge’s bench, chair and gavel.

“Even three years ago the council said the courthouse would be disposed of,” said Foxton Historical Society co-chair Te Kenehi Teira. “At the time, the property boundaries were also unclear, but these have been sorted. The area is also a wāhi tūpuna, an ancestral place, and had been gazetted as a historic reserve for the purpose of a museum. It is also the most photographed building in Foxton.”

Investigation in preparation for the restoration of the Old Courthouse in Foxton have led to the discovery that the bricks used in the 1929 building came from Palmerston North and were most likely fired in the Hoffman Kiln, now a preserved heritage building. Umair Suddiqui from Miyamoto International NZ at work.

He said the historical society is trying to keep its constituency informed and has done so for a number of years. “That is what an incorporated society should do. We talk to people, are open as to what is going on and we have found the district council very supportive. They have even gone out and got funding for us and their liaison person has been fabulous. Together we are looking forward to a positive result,” Te Kenehi said.

Harper said that together council and historical society have moved things along and now the technical work is happening in preparation of the plan to save the building.

“Early next year council and the engineering firm will have their reports ready and then we can make a funding plan. We will be fundraising in Foxton,” said Te Kenehi.

The hatch that gives access to the subfloor of Foxton's Old Courthhouse and half a brick that was found underneath it.

He urged anyone interested in preservation of the old courthouse to join the historical society and attend its meetings, which are advertised on its Facebook page. If you want to know more or become a member email Heeni Collins: henimc001@gmail.com

On December 10, during Merry Main Street, the building will be open to the public.



