The group was asked to create a viable business plan for the hall’s future by September 15. If successful the hall would then be sold to the group for $1.

Fox said hapū input had been crucial in the process.

“We are a small community that sees us and the hapū as one and the same.”

Foxton War Memorial Hall Society Inc spokeswoman Nola Fox says hapū’s input into the business plan to take over the running of the hall has been crucial.

Fox said the committee and hapū had defined three key values, with the first focused on the war memorial as a place to honour fallen soldiers, identifying Ngāti Raukawa’s integral part in the process and honouring the community.

“We as a committee believe working more collaboratively with Ngāti Raukawa will benefit the wider community, as multiple views are reflected in the planned activities and progress. The final value is Kia Kotahi te reo o te Hapori, paying tribute to the enduring spirit of our community. It’s the community’s hands and hearts that have maintained this hall. We are committed to working together, upholding the values of unity, strength, and care, ensuring that this space remains a symbol of our collective identity and resilience.”

Fox said the business plan had been presented to the council but the society was still working on a few key points.

“Our business plan is still in development and will be finalised shortly. However, what we can say is that it’s in line with the Horowhenua Growth 2040 strategy. Our community wants to see Foxton as a vibrant, economic activity centre with an engaged community.

“Our community has felt the lack of a large indoor space over the last few years.”

She said the society was also working on a budget.

“It’s still in development but we will be working collectively to raise funds for our hall and community. Local hapu has offered some financial support to get our operations up and running, but we are very much at the beginning of our journey.”

Fox said people could support the hall by attending the Foxton War Memorial Hall Society’s AGM on Sunday.

“We’re searching for two more committee members and will be able to share more about our plan then.”

Horowhenua District Council acting chief executive Brent Harvey said the council received the business case on September 13.

“As the business case is now going through the council process it would be inappropriate for us to comment on it at this stage.”

Council would meet to determine the hall’s fate, and if it would be sold to FWMHS, on October 30 at 1pm, following a public forum at 12.15pm.







