The decision on the fate of the Foxton War Memorial Hall will be decided at Horowhenua District Council's meeting on Saturday, October 30. Photo / Janine Baalbergen
As the decision on Foxton War Memorial Hall looms, hall society (FWMHS) spokeswoman Nola Fox says community support is vital.
“We as a committee believe we need community buy-in because if this is to be Foxton’s heart for bringing people together then we need the people’s support or that will not happen. The facility needs to meet the expectations of the residents.”
The hall’s fate has been uncertain after Horowhenua District Council announced plans to put the building on the market due to the increasing cost of earthquake compliance.
The hall must either be strengthened or demolished by June 2031.
A June council meeting gave FWMHS and combined hapū group Tumatakahuki a deadline to work together on a shared plan for the hall.
Fox said the committee and hapū had defined three key values, with the first focused on the war memorial as a place to honour fallen soldiers, identifying Ngāti Raukawa’s integral part in the process and honouring the community.
“We as a committee believe working more collaboratively with Ngāti Raukawa will benefit the wider community, as multiple views are reflected in the planned activities and progress. The final value is Kia Kotahi te reo o te Hapori, paying tribute to the enduring spirit of our community. It’s the community’s hands and hearts that have maintained this hall. We are committed to working together, upholding the values of unity, strength, and care, ensuring that this space remains a symbol of our collective identity and resilience.”
Fox said the business plan had been presented to the council but the society was still working on a few key points.
“Our business plan is still in development and will be finalised shortly. However, what we can say is that it’s in line with the Horowhenua Growth 2040 strategy. Our community wants to see Foxton as a vibrant, economic activity centre with an engaged community.
“Our community has felt the lack of a large indoor space over the last few years.”
She said the society was also working on a budget.
“It’s still in development but we will be working collectively to raise funds for our hall and community. Local hapu has offered some financial support to get our operations up and running, but we are very much at the beginning of our journey.”
Fox said people could support the hall by attending the Foxton War Memorial Hall Society’s AGM on Sunday.
“We’re searching for two more committee members and will be able to share more about our plan then.”
Horowhenua District Council acting chief executive Brent Harvey said the council received the business case on September 13.