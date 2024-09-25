In fact, Morresey said, many of the children were scared of the lambs when they were first brought to the school, and now they all work together to care for them.

The children take turns feeding the lambs, and Morresey said she had taught them about the vaccinations and probiotics the lambs need.

Having the lambs at the school has also provided real life learning about empathy, she said.

Lilo is one of Sinead's two lambs. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“Lots of them are always keeping an eye out for the lambs. They come and tell me if they think they’ve gotten out of the pen or if they think they’ve gotten hooked up on something.

“And if [the lambs are] crying they come and tell me ‘I think the lambs need feeding now’.”

For some of the children, it’s the cute factor they like the most, and Morresey said the lambs wear diapers so they can be in the classrooms with the children.

“The kids generally just love it.”

Foxton Beach School student Ryley, 5, feeding Leroy. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The lambs have been so popular among the children that Morresey said she would like to introduce Ag Day at Foxton Beach School someday.

Sinead got Lilo and Leroy from Morresey’s father’s farm.

The lambs’ mother had passed away giving birth to them, so Sinead took them in for Ag Day.

Foxton Beach School principal Katy Morresey with students (from back left) Khan, Emma, Ryley, Winter, Carter, and Keesha, and her daughter Sinead (with lambs). Photo / Alyssa Smith

Sinead has participated in Ag Day every year since starting school, and this year will be her fourth.

She has always raised two lambs – with Coffee and Cream, Thunder and Lightning, and Stitch and Angel being previous lambs – though only one can be entered in the competition.

Morresey said they have kept all the lambs that have been raised for Ag Day, and they will live out their lives as pets on their lifestyle block in rural Levin.

“I’ve got all these sheep now that are literally just lawnmowers.”