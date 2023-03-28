An inflatable rescue boat (IRB) on the water practising patient pickups immediately responded to the rescue call.

Foxton surf lifeguards have received recognition for saving a family of four this summer.

The lifeguards, mostly young members of the club in their teens, were having their skills tested in challenging surf conditions at Foxton Beach when they were alerted to a young family in serious trouble.

A distressed member of the public had raised the alarm, and was able to give the lifeguards a location, about 1km north of the Foxton Club.

Fortunately, there was an inflatable rescue boat (IRB) on the water practising patient pickups just outside the patrolled area that immediately responded to the rescue call from the beach.

On arrival at the scene, three young lifeguards on the IRB could see a family of four were all in serious trouble in the water.

George Fell, 14, grabbed a rescue tube and dived from the boat to assist the mother and two children, while the IRB continued towards the man who was separated from the group and appeared notably worse.

By the time lifeguards Liam Neal, 17, and Alec Ball, 15, reached the man, it was clear he had taken on copious amounts of water. They managed to haul him aboard and rushed back him back to shore in the IRB for immediate first aid.

Neal had radioed ahead to other lifeguards at the beach requesting assistance. Charlotte Pratt and Nicola Neal met the IRB at the beach, ready to receive the patient, so the IRB could immediately return to collect the rest of the family.

The mother and children were emotionally distraught but physically okay, although the man was in serious trouble drifting in and out of consciousness, vomiting and displaying signs of taking on a significant amount of water.

An ambulance was called, with lifeguards administering first aid and placing the patient on oxygen until the arrival of the paramedics.

Foxton Surf Life Saving Club received a letter of commendation from St John regarding the actions taken by these three young lifeguards, praising their actions and noting the level of professionalism exhibited by all on the afternoon of February 5.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand national lifesaving manager Andy Kent said the lifeguards saved four lives, and it was great to see their efforts recognised with a BP Rescue of the Month award and the letter from St John.

“I’d like to congratulate these young surf lifeguards from Foxton Beach on this rescue. They responded quickly and executed their training to a high standard in challenging conditions,” he said.

The lifeguards involved were Alec Ball, George Fell, Emily Gavan, Tyrone Gavan, Kelsey Lewis, Liam Neal, Nic Neal and Charlotte Pratt.

For being awarded second place in BP Rescue of the Month, the Foxton Surf Life Saving Club will receive $300 of BP gift vouchers and a framed citation to display at their club.

BP Rescue of the Month awards recognise operational excellence by surf lifeguards. Surf life saving clubs can nominate their members for outstanding execution of their skills and training in searches, rescues, first aid and other incidents.

