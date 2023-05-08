A Reuben Nickin photo of waves in the ocean.

Water, especially water that forms oceans, has grabbed the imagination of Foxton Beach artist Reuben Nicklin, also known as Reuben James the videographer, for years. His small gallery, called L’Arte, just before the roundabout to the beach, showcases some of his work portraying ocean waves, and harbours another Reuben secret: he makes great coffees.

He is a finalist in this year’s Kiingi Tuheitea Portraiture Award this year. The award was launched in 2020 and attracted 96 entries this year, with 44 making the shortlist. Entries came in from throughout New Zealand as well as Australia, and six of those shortlisted were finalists last year.

Reuben James Nicklin from Foxton Beach with one of his creations.

As a videographer, he did a lot of weddings in exotic spots such as Fiji, and it was there where one day he met an ocean photographer who sold him his water housing for his camera. He came home with some great ocean shots and was hooked after that.

“They are very popular, especially ones with a sunset. I have sold 40 pieces out of the gallery so far.” He sells much of his work online. A lot of travel as a videographer allowed him to build up a great portfolio and one day he decided he wanted to print some of his work and exhibit them in a gallery.

So about four years ago he found this great spot near the beach in Foxton to live with space on the ground floor for a gallery/coffee shop, and moved his family there from Palmerston North.

“It is close to the beach and also close to where our parents are. Foxton Beach is a really cool community to be part of.”

Other artists alerted him to the Kiingi Tiheitia Portraiture Award. “I follow other artists and saw they had entered previously. When I saw what type of images were submitted, I thought it was close to my genre. Much of it is conceptual art as well as environmental art.”

Generating the image that made the finals this year was a lot of work. “But it turned out exactly as I had envisioned.”

“The tupuna I’ve chosen to portray is none other than Kahungunu. Being that I’m from Mōhaka (and having ties to Rongomai-wahine), the kōrero about how he won her and her people over by diving for pāua and getting so much that he had to stick some to his body is such a classic Māori pūrākau — and one that was really exciting to re-create conceptually.”

He hired an actor, drove to the Coromandel, bought the paua shells, and made the paua shell necklace. “I told the actor the story of Kahungunu, that he was known for his good looks and athletic build. He came up from the ocean after diving for pāua. He had so many, he stuck some to his chest to impress the woman he loved, Rongomai-wahine.”

All finalists will be exhibited and the winning piece will become part of the collection. The winner gets $20,000.

On May 24, the decision will be announced at a ceremony in Wellington.

Reuben Nicklin's portrait of Kahangunu emerging from the ocean with paua shells attached to his chest is a finalist for the Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award this year.

For Reuben, this is the start of a series of similar images he is exploring — colourful, bright conceptual images featuring Māori mythology.

“I take inspiration from other artists. Lindauer’s paintings, for example, achieve the colour and vibrancy I am looking for.

“I love shooting the ocean. I wanted to be a filmmaker and make films about Māori culture, but I have found a way to tell a story with just one image. It would be a great boost if I win or even make runner-up.”

L’Arte is open five days a week at 21 Ocean Beach Rd, Foxton Beach.

The judges for the Kiingi Tuheitea Portraiture Award are multi-disciplinary portrait artist Graham Hoete aka “Mr G” (Ngati Awa, Ngai Te Rangi, Ngati Ranginui), researcher, artist, arts educator and curator Steve Gibbs (Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Rongowhakaata, Rongomaiwahine), and artist Lisa Reihana (Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāi Tūteauru, Ngāi Tupoto), who is known around the world for her portraits and digital art.

The exhibition will be shown at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakata in Shed 11 on Wellington’s waterfront from Thursday, May 25, to Sunday, August 20. Entry is free. Finalist artworks will then tour the country.