Horowhenua District Council and the local Returned and Services Association have joined forces to run two Remberance Day events in Horowhenua. Pictured here is a Remembrance Day service from 2023.

Horowhenua District Council and the local Returned and Services Association have joined forces to run two Remberance Day events in Horowhenua. Pictured here is a Remembrance Day service from 2023.

Remembrance Day will be marked with services in Levin and Foxton on November 11.

On the eleventh hour of November 11, 1918, an armistice came into effect between Germany and the Allied Powers, ending World War I. The moment has been remembered ever since, often with the laying of wreaths and two minutes of silence out of respect for those who died in the war.

The Horowhenua District Council and the local Returned and Services Association have worked together to organise ceremonies marking the day in both Levin and Foxton.

The Levin ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph in Remembrance Park, on the corner Cambridge and Bath Sts and the Foxton service will be held at Foxton’s Cenotaph on Main St.

There is an alternative wet weather venue for both ceremonies with a post on the Horowhenua District Council Facebook page planned for 9.30am on the day to give details if either ceremony needs to be moved to the indoor location.