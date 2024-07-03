Multi-sporters (from left) Jan-Maree Brown, Mike Ball, Nathamian Taru and Lisa Horn are preparing to represent New Zealand.
Training for multi-sport endurance events can be a lonely endeavour, but a group of Levin athletes chosen to represent New Zealand are fast becoming friends through their chosen sport.
Nathamian Taru, Lisa Horn, Jan-Maree Brown and Mike Ball are busy training and preparing for different events over the world, all representing their country in their age category and donning the Silver Fern.
Despite all having their own thing going on, their paths keep crossing. It might be a friendly nod while running or cycling on a lonely rural road, or a wave while doing lengths at the pool.
They’re all on a first-name basis now. It’s like a secret society. They are all conscious of just how much effort each other is putting in. There’s a mutual respect.
It takes commitment and courage to train and compete in long-distance multi-sport events such as triathlons and Ironmans. You have to devote hour upon hour to train and prepare. There are no shortcuts.
Horn has now taken it a step further, representing New Zealand at the Xterra World Championship off-road triathlon at Lake Molveno, Italy, in September.
The event consists of a 1.5km swim, a 32km uphill mountain bike ride and a 10km uphill offroad run.
“It’s empowering. You push through barriers to get to where you want to go to achieve your goals,” she said.
”It’s my life right now. It’s given me life. There’s something about it. I would love to see more people get into it, especially women.”
Mike Ball
The 61-year-old plasterer had competed in four Coast to Coast events in the past but didn’t think of competing in triathlons until 2015 when he saw on television a friend competing in a Taupō triathlon.