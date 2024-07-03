Horowhenua Chronicle caught up with the quartet who are on different paths, but have so much in common.

Jan-Maree Brown

Thirty years ago Ōtaki woman Jan-Maree Brown decided to give up smoking and start training for a women’s triathlon in Kāpiti.

Since then, triathlons have taken the 66-year-old retired retailer all over the world.

Jan-Maree Brown

Brown has also competed in four Coast to Coast multi-sport events - twice as an individual and twice in a team - and did her first Ironman in 2007 when she was 48.

Now she has done 12 full Ironman events and 21 half-Ironmans. She has represented NZ on six occasions in places like Germany, Spain and China, winning gold in Spain in 2012.

Brown will again represent New Zealand in her age division at the Half-Ironman World Champs, a 1.9km swim, 90km cycle and 21.1km run, in Taupō in December.

She admitted to “losing her mojo” during the Covid-19 pandemic when events were cancelled but was now well and truly back on the horse. She knows the drill and likes to prepare well.

“If you don’t do the training, you don’t recover as well and you don’t perform as well,” she said.

“I’m not fast. I’m just consistent.”

Lisa Horn

What started with a dabble has turned into a passion for the owner of the MyRide bike shop in Levin.

The 49-year-old got a taste of multi-sport when competing in the Kāpiti women’s triathlon a few years ago and steadily built up her fitness to compete in Ironman events.

Lisa Horn

Horn has now taken it a step further, representing New Zealand at the Xterra World Championship off-road triathlon at Lake Molveno, Italy, in September.

The event consists of a 1.5km swim, a 32km uphill mountain bike ride and a 10km uphill offroad run.

“It’s empowering. You push through barriers to get to where you want to go to achieve your goals,” she said.

”It’s my life right now. It’s given me life. There’s something about it. I would love to see more people get into it, especially women.”

Mike Ball

The 61-year-old plasterer had competed in four Coast to Coast events in the past but didn’t think of competing in triathlons until 2015 when he saw on television a friend competing in a Taupō triathlon.

He was inspired to give it a go. But there was one problem. He would have to teach himself to swim. So he did.

“I didn’t learn to swim until I was 52,” he said.

Mike Ball

Six months later he competed in his first half-Ironman event and in 2016 completed his first full Ironman - 2.4km swim, 180km bike and 42.2 run.

Recently he finished 15th in his age division at an Ironman event in Cairns.

Ball will represent New Zealand in the 60-64 age group at the Ironman World Champs at Kona in Hawaii in October. He contested the same event last year when it was held in Nice, France.

Nathamian Taru

The 50-year-old educator said he got into the sport while working as a PE teacher.

“The kids were doing it so I wanted to do it too. I got the bug,” he said.

Taru said fitness levels he hadn’t felt since working on a milk run in his early teens started to return, and he began to enjoy the buzz of training.

Nathamian Taru

“That’s what I like about it. You get to the start line and you’ve either done the work or you haven’t,” he said.

“And I like the wellbeing aspect of it and what it does for your mental health, too. It builds discipline and confidence and you are around like-minded people. I love the kaupapa.”

Taru will compete in a long-distance triathlon - a 3km swim, 120km bike and 30km run - in the 50-54 age division in Townsville next month. It will double as a family holiday.

“I’m not a great swimmer. Both my kids are much faster than me. But I try to pass as many people as I can on the bike and on the run,” he said.

It was his second time representing New Zealand, having competed in a triathlon on the Gold Coast in 2018. He won an Iron Māori event in 2016.